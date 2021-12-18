ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

122 S Central Avenue #1

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWLY REMODELED HUMONGOUS 1800 SQ FT 5 BEDROOM APTS!!! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful,...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

bhhschicago.com

6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

4708 N Racine Avenue #2W

Brand new renovation with new kitchen and bath with granite and stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Central heat central Ac. Porch off the kitchen. Cats and Dogs under 50 lbs $125 pet fee and 25/month pet rent. Close to Marianos, LA Fitness, Target, shops and restaurants. Red line is 1 block away.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3438 N Halsted Street #2

Ideally located in the heart of Lakeview, steps from shopping and dining in every direction! A 10 minute walk to Wrigley Field, 20 mins to the lake, and 10 mins to either the Addison or Belmont CTA stations. The unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, queen sized bedrooms, large closets, radiated heat, and outdoor space. There is laundry located in the basement. Bring your pets! This is a dog and cat friendly building.
ADDISON, IL
bhhschicago.com

1313 Hamilton Avenue

Magnificent 4 Bedroom / 4 .5 Bath Home in Elmhurst for Rent! This is a rare opportunity! Kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line oak cabinets with glass doors, and SS appliances! Kitchen peninsula has seating for 4! Bright open space living room / dining room combo is perfect for entertaining. Main floor bedroom can also be office space. Wide stairway leading upstairs brings you to the other 3 bedrooms; each with a walk in closet and private bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs! Huge master bedroom boasts a surprise extra washer and dryer, double sinks, double shower, and large walk in closet. Fully finished basement with pool table, washer & dryer, bathroom, and extra storage closet. New Pella windows and hardwood flooring throughout! Heated 2 car garage is fully equipped with a car lift and cabinets/storage system. Private storage shed with a 1 car garage attached! Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, highways, and more! No Security Deposit (Rhino policy required). Make this your home today!
ELMHURST, IL
bhhschicago.com

2920 N LINCOLN Avenue #3F

One FREE month rent if move in by January 15 or approved for 18 month lease! Come to check out this 2 bedrooms, 1&1/2 bath top floor condo right on Lincoln Ave in the heart of Chicago Lakeview neighborhood. Featured bright hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with granite count-top, stainless appliances, cherry cabinetry, and new pendant light fixtures and much more. Spacious master bedroom can fit for a king sized bed with two bright bay windows. The 2nd bedroom has a Juliette balcony in the overlooking the courtyard. In unit laundry with washer-dryer and central heating and cooling. Tons of space and closet. Street parking or rent a private parking and enter from the back. No move-in fees! Walking to many restaurants & shopping! Great location!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

756 Stonegate Road

Most desirable Butler Lake area is calling your name! Situated in a cul-de-sac location elegant 1 story brick home. Soaring ceilings, crown molding, stone foyer & hardwood flooring . Gourmet kitchen with Viking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, sparkling granite counter tops, pantry closet & eating area. Florida Room w/views of the private backyard and pool. Master suite hosts sliding glass to backyard . Finished basement w/rec room, bedroom & full bath. The highlight of this home is the gleaming in-ground pool and hot tub. There is a built in outdoor stone KitchenAid gril. Indoor & outdoor sound system. Downtown Libertyville is only 1/2 mile away !Welcome Home!
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

14750 Wallin Drive #C1

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated over 1400 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Main occupant suite with new plush carpeting, walk-in closet, and spa bath featuring double bowl vanity, soaking tub/shower, and linen closet. Two additional large bedrooms with ample closet space. Additional full bath with double bowl vanity. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60612

Tri Taylor Apartments presents a stunning three bedroom, two bathroom apartment perfectly placed in a boutique, 3 unit building. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, floor to ceiling windows & endless designer finishes. Chef's kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, quartz countertops & large breakfast bar. Spacious living room with ideal dining room. Primary suite features closets and bathroom. Primary bathroom offers double sink vanity & full body shower. Bedroom 2 & 3 boast large windows and custom built closets. Washer & dryer conveniently in unit! Escape outdoors on the private deck! One exterior parking space included in price. New window treatments coming soon! AVAILABLE TODAY!
bhhschicago.com

8 Sterling Circle #206

Beautiful renovated 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with pool view, balcony, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit, Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months. **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
bhhschicago.com

38 N Spring Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown La Grange and the Metra. Step into a spacious living room with a designated dining room and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen comes equipped with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances and center island. Additional features include front porch, screened in porch off the kitchen, large backyard and basement with WASHER/DRYER. Conveniently located to shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange, schools and Metra!
bhhschicago.com

705 Dodge Avenue #1S

Sweet high first floor, updated one bedroom and one bathroom, bright and sunny sublet through July 2022. Heat and water included in the rent. AVAILABLE NOW. Laundry is coin-op in the basement directly below the unit. Easy to show and available NOW. Credit report required. Parking available behind the building at $60/month.
bhhschicago.com

11448 S Forrestville Avenue #2

Newly renovated duplex unit on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Main floor is living room, kitchen and large bathroom with laundry hook up for your appliances. The Upper level has 3 bedrooms. Tenant pays gas and electric. Live in the Historic Pullman District. Great location near expressways, shopping and transportation. Move in fee $650.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

138 S Highland Avenue

Updated home just blocks from Patterson Park! Main level office (or possible bedroom) with tons of natural light, large living area, dining room that can accommodate a real dining table! Central A/C, hwd flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets and flooring, updated lighting fixtures, fresh paint, nice rear yard with potential for parking or just save it for entertaining. Full basement with upgraded W/D and rear walkup, begging to be finished into additional living space. Master bedroom with another room off it that would be perfect for another bedroom or nursery. Gorgeous renovated bathroom . Xfinity and Direct TV ready.
bhhschicago.com

2200 N Kenneth Avenue #1

FULLY GUT REHABBED - 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Walking distance to Healy Metra stop, public transportation, minutes away from lively Logan Square restaurants and the 2.7 mile long 606 nature/exercise trail. Units provide a completely brand new open concept living/dining with exquisite dark hardwood flooring, basket-weaved marble bathroom floors, soft close cabinetry, maintenance-free quartz countertops, large Island with bar seating opening up to a bonus seating area with large windows, modern turn-of-the-century tile backsplash, grey maintenance-free laminate flooring, high end stainless steel appliances.
bhhschicago.com

1106 W Newport Avenue #1

The property is located in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago's north side. Lakeview is one of Chicago's most desirable neighborhoods, known for its range of retail, dining, and entertainment amenities, attractive housing stock, and accessibility to public transportation. Exciting new developments that surround Wrigley Field include a boutique hotel, retail stores, restaurants/bars, and an open-air plaza intended for an ice rink in the winter and farmers markets and outdoor music events in the summer. The property is a short walk to the Red, Brown, and Purple line stops at Belmont, Wrigley Field, and a number of restaurants, shops, and bars on Clark, Sheffield, and Belmont. Popular attractions such as Belmont Harbor, Chicago Lakefront Trail along Lake Michigan, and Southport Corridor shopping and restaurants are all less than a mile from the property. This unit features: -Two level duplexed down -Dishwasher -In unit laundry -Central heat & A/C -Latch locks throughout (smartphone access) -Nest thermostat -Stainless steel appliances -Hardwood floors throughout -$120 monthly utility fee covering common area items & gas -$25 monthly latch access -$75 app fee per person -$1000 move-in fee -$250 pet fee/$25 monthly pet rent Currently offering a 14-18 month lease. ***Waived move-in fee if you apply within 48 hours of your tour!!!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

5455 N Sheridan Road #2712

Edgewater Beach! Rarely available high floor, spacious, corner large one bedroom. Lake, park, sunset views, wrap around windows. Largest one bedroom tier in the building. Freshly painted. Wood laminate floors, updated kitchen and bath with a walk in shower and ample closet space. Building amenities: Outdoor pool. Party rooms/one penthouse top floor Modern lobby. Outside barbecue area in rear of building available for a fee, valet indoor heated garage parking available for a fee. Rent includes air conditioning and heat, basic cable and WIFI. In neighboring building, available for a fee state of the art all renovated health club, fitness center with an indoor pool and spa. CTA express bus stops at front door. $500 non-refundable fee instead of a security deposit; Move in/out fee $600.00; $500 deposit for elevator.
bhhschicago.com

3039 Silver Charm Lane

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
bhhschicago.com

988 INDIGO Court #988

Awesome Unit. Lots of light and cross breezes. Close to Elgin O'hare, Commuter train stations, Grocery stores and Malls. Kitchen have SS appliances and Granite Counter Tops with 42" tall Cabinets. Separate Breakfast area. Fireplace add charm to living room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling has a luxury master bath. 2nd bedroom also has a attached full bath. Lower level 3rd bedroom can be use for Office or Den also has a full bath. 2nd floor Laundry is plus. Great location !!!
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
bhhschicago.com

707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Quiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built in shelves in the dining room and living room are ready to be decorated! Large living room offers a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony with spectacular views! Both bedrooms are incredibly spacious! Master bedroom offers a full suite with it's own private bathroom and an entire wall of closets! Close to both main lobby entrance and side entrance of the building makes getting to and from the parking lot easy and convenient! 2 parking spaces available! Minutes to I-90, RT-53, and the train station! Close to convenient and popular grocery stores, shopping centers, and the infamous Woodfield mall! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED!!!! Dogs allowed up to 50lbs - $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 additional pet rent. 650 Credit Score minimum.
