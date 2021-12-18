122 S Central Avenue #1

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.

