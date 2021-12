Don't miss out on this rare gem of a find, beautifully maintained apartment in Norridge. This spacious 2nd floor apartment has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room with separate dining room, a large eat-in kitchen and an additional unheated back room that is perfect as a breakfast nook or home office. The apartment has all appliances, including a dishwasher and your very own free use of a washer and dryer in the unit. There are beautiful counter tops and a huge walk-in pantry in the kitchen, beautiful flooring throughout and ceiling fans in every room. The entire apartment has been freshly painted. Heat and water are included. Tenant only pays for their own cooking gas, electric and cable. Close to public transportation, Harlem-Irving Mall only one mile away and O'Hare is only 8 miles away. No Pets, No Smoking and Good Credit is a must! Renter's Insurance is Required.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO