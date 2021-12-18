ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuiet and bright end unit condo on the top floor with views of the serene courtyard and pond! Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Updated kitchen, with separate large dining room! Modern custom built...

457 Chestnut Drive S

Contemporary home with open floor plan. This home shows like new. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, New laminate flooring, newer appliances. Quartz counter tops in kitchen, new faucets and sink. Wood burning fireplace in living room. HVAC system is 2 years young. Located in a Great water privileged community, with community beach and activity center all located on a dead end street, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, Deck, flat yard, mature trees, paved driveway, shed... The Master bedroom is on the main level with a large private bath and large walk-in closet. It has a half bath on main level and a formal dinning room or office and a breakfast area overlooking the deck and back yard. Start the new year off right in this great home.
REAL ESTATE
8620 Liberty Trail , #303

Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.
REAL ESTATE
3382 Williamsport Pike

138 acre farm with beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom colonial in North Berkeley County. The home boasts charm of yesteryear with an inviting floor plan, thoughtful additions, large rooms, and modern conveniences. Spacious two car garage with entry into the eat in kitchen featuring plenty of storage in the cabinets and counter space. Formal living and dining rooms, a family room with gas fireplace, study just off the gathering areas, a large laundry room, and a full bath complete the main level. The second floor provides privacy and space with the primary bedroom and bathroom, two spacious spare rooms and a full bath. The property has three ponds, four outbuildings to include a barn, run in shed, workshop, and shed. Fully fenced.
AGRICULTURE
4801 Backlick Road

Looking for the best of the best???? Exceptionally well located Heritage Village brick end townhouse, 3 finished levels, main level hardwood and laminate on upper and lower levels, updated kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, lower level, +++; bus stop in front, VRE nearby; well inside the Beltway with easy access to 395 and 495; shopping, restaurants, County parks nearby; kitchen includes silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry, the adjoining breakfast/family room opens to very private patio. Lower level with recreation room with cozy wood burning fireplace, den/guest bedroom, convenient powder room, generous sized utility room with plenty of storage space. Patio provides excellent space for grilling and chilling out.
REAL ESTATE
3550 N Lake Shore Drive #402

Just painted stunning Southeast Corner 2 bedroom home with Unobstructed lake and park views. Pristine Kitchen with Oak hardwood floors Throughout. Large bedrooms both have great lake views! Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet! Wonderful amenity building: 24 hr doorman, very friendly on site staff, commissary, roof deck, library, fitness center, laundry, bike room. Heated Valet parking for only $165 per month. Transportation & all the lakefront fun out the front door! No dog allowed by building, cats ok.
REAL ESTATE
6012 N Kenmore Avenue #4B

***RENT SPECIAL TWO MONTHS FREE***Spacious 1 bedroom in the red hot Edgewater Beach! Apartment Features: ~~Dark kitchen cabinets with granite countertops ~~Large living space with attached dining area ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Wood flooring ~~Excellent Closet Space ~~Heat, Water, and A/C Unit Included ~~Pets welcome ~~Reserved Parking Available ~~Bike garage parking ~~No Security Deposit Building Features: ~~Renovated Lobby ~~Renovated Laundry Facility with coin changer ~~Front door intercom with security access control ~~Free Fitness room access at 6001 N Kenmore ~~Short walk to Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops and Express Buses ~~Close to the Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife, and beach!
CHICAGO, IL
Cidermill Lane

Gorgeous townhome in the city of Winchester. This home boasts three finished levels 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. This is newer modern beautiful home that shows almost like new. It has beautiful laminate floors through out, large spacious kitchen that is open to the living room. Kitchen boasts granite with lots of cabinets and open to the living room. Large master suite with dual vanities, linen closet, walk in closet. Laundry on the upper level and also laundry in the basement. Basement has a family/ multipurpose room with modern gas fireplace, granite kitchen. Large bedroom with egress window and closets with closet organizers, beautiful tiled shower and beautiful laminate floors. Covered front porch, deck and patio with private professionally landscaped backyard.
WINCHESTER, VA
Economy
Real Estate
1515 E Central Road #352A

Spacious and recently updated 2bed/2bath condo at Dana Point! 3rd floor unit in a double elevator building. Spacious and modern kitchen with tons of storage and newer SS appliances and gold fixtures. Pergo flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Double door sliders open up to a large private balcony. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath and a large walk-in closet. One garage parking spot. Laundry on the same floor close to the unit. Area amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, fitness room, and a party room. Awesome location with top rated schools, shopping, dining and transportation!
REAL ESTATE
3039 Silver Charm Lane

Executive Rental! This well maintained 4 to 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Blackberry Crossing West has almost 3800 Sq Ft welcomes you with an open front porch and offers Formal living and Dining rooms + a Large Kitchen with hardwood floor & a massive island & newer appliances plus a dinette with French Doors that leads you out to a great backyard with beautiful patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.Huge Family room with a fireplace. First floor laundry plus 1st floor office/den which could be used as an additional bedroom. Good sized master bedroom with private luxury bath that has a soaker tub & separate shower area plus comfortable bedroom sizes with Walk in Closets. Second floor also features an ample loft area for use as 2nd family room with a whole house fan.Home has 3 car heated garage and a 1671 Sq Ft unfinished basement for storage. This home is in oswego school district. Home is located only Minutes to I88, Metra, shopping and schools. School bus service offered for the Junior High school and the Senior High school. Short term rental will be considered. Owner prefers No pets but will consider with an additional pet deposit. Owner is a illinois licensed realtor.
REAL ESTATE
18315 Summit Pointe Drive

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -- CALL SHOWING CONTACT NUMBER -- This spacious townhome includes a fully finished suite on the main entry level . Upper level 1 includes a great room, dining area and spacious kitchen with island, pantry and powder room. Upper level 2 with Owner's Suite, walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, upper level laundry and additional hall bath. *** Highland Park is a beautiful community of new townhomes for sale in Triangle, VA offering 104 homesites with popular dining, shopping, & entertainment choices nearby. This Prince William County location is conveniently situated close to I-95 & Route 1 for easy commuter access. Just about 4.5 miles to the nearest VRE station. SELLING FAST! PHOTOS REPRESENTATIVE ONLY; may show options. LOCATION PREMIUMS MAY APPLY.
TRIANGLE, VA
1019 N Delphia Avenue

Unique, 3000+ Square foot in great Park Ridge Location. Expansive kitchen with white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, large breakfast area and sliding drs to back deck/ rear oasis. Large sun-drenched living room. Large family rom with stand alone gas/wood burning fireplace and sliding drs to 2nd deck/ rear yard. Huge Master Suite with lots of closet space, and expansive ensuite bath/ spa with 2 person jacuzzi and separate shower. 3 more guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom. Plywood finished, huge attic that can be used for another huge room. Finished lower level with laundry, office/theatre room, storage, full bathroom. 2 separate attached garages.
PARK RIDGE, IL
1203 E Singer Circle

Great 2 bedroom available in nice neighborhood in Riverwest! - Large 2 BR unit in a very clean and very quiet 4-family building. Property is on the bus line and next to Kern Park. Work downtown? This unit is a quick commute. Kitchen has full sized appliances, wood flooring in living room, and coin appliances in basement. Apartments are a short drive to Bayshore Mall and an even quicker drive to the lakefront. Up to 2 cats allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
14750 Wallin Drive #C1

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated over 1400 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Main occupant suite with new plush carpeting, walk-in closet, and spa bath featuring double bowl vanity, soaking tub/shower, and linen closet. Two additional large bedrooms with ample closet space. Additional full bath with double bowl vanity. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
3632 N Albany Avenue #2

Owner-Occupied 2 Unit Building, Fully Rehabbed Unit With New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops In Kitchen, Granite In The Bathroom With Beautiful Modern Vanity, Handsome Fixtures, New Windows & Electrical, New Heater And Central Air-Conditioning, Glistening Hardwood Floors, Enclosed Porch. Shared Garage With 1 Space Available For Rent. Coin Laundry In Basement. Nice Residential Area In High Demand. One Garage Space Available For $100 Per Month. Close To Transportation And Shopping. Agent Must Accompany On All Showings.
REAL ESTATE
1626 W JUNEWAY Terrace #G

Sunny & Bright Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit with A Large Open Floor Plan with Parking Space Included. This Spacious Unit Features Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, A Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, And 42" Cabinets. This Great Unit Also Features A Luxury Primary Suite With Private Bath, Whirlpool Tub, Granite & Marble Tile And Access To The Spacious Deck. The Unit Also Features Side By Side Washer And Dryer, One Assigned Parking Space And Storage Unit. The Deck and Parking Can Also Be Accessed Through the Back Door. Great Location Easy Access to Lakefront, CTA Train, Bike Path, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Shopping and Gym. Owner prefers an 18 month lease.
REAL ESTATE
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60612

Tri Taylor Apartments presents a stunning three bedroom, two bathroom apartment perfectly placed in a boutique, 3 unit building. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, floor to ceiling windows & endless designer finishes. Chef's kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, quartz countertops & large breakfast bar. Spacious living room with ideal dining room. Primary suite features closets and bathroom. Primary bathroom offers double sink vanity & full body shower. Bedroom 2 & 3 boast large windows and custom built closets. Washer & dryer conveniently in unit! Escape outdoors on the private deck! One exterior parking space included in price. New window treatments coming soon! AVAILABLE TODAY!
REAL ESTATE
5455 N Sheridan Road #2712

Edgewater Beach! Rarely available high floor, spacious, corner large one bedroom. Lake, park, sunset views, wrap around windows. Largest one bedroom tier in the building. Freshly painted. Wood laminate floors, updated kitchen and bath with a walk in shower and ample closet space. Building amenities: Outdoor pool. Party rooms/one penthouse top floor Modern lobby. Outside barbecue area in rear of building available for a fee, valet indoor heated garage parking available for a fee. Rent includes air conditioning and heat, basic cable and WIFI. In neighboring building, available for a fee state of the art all renovated health club, fitness center with an indoor pool and spa. CTA express bus stops at front door. $500 non-refundable fee instead of a security deposit; Move in/out fee $600.00; $500 deposit for elevator.
REAL ESTATE
988 INDIGO Court #988

Awesome Unit. Lots of light and cross breezes. Close to Elgin O'hare, Commuter train stations, Grocery stores and Malls. Kitchen have SS appliances and Granite Counter Tops with 42" tall Cabinets. Separate Breakfast area. Fireplace add charm to living room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling has a luxury master bath. 2nd bedroom also has a attached full bath. Lower level 3rd bedroom can be use for Office or Den also has a full bath. 2nd floor Laundry is plus. Great location !!!
REAL ESTATE
38 N Spring Avenue

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully renovated three bedroom two-story with amazing charm. Located in the sought-after location walking distance to downtown La Grange and the Metra. Step into a spacious living room with a designated dining room and hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen comes equipped with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances and center island. Additional features include front porch, screened in porch off the kitchen, large backyard and basement with WASHER/DRYER. Conveniently located to shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange, schools and Metra!
REAL ESTATE

