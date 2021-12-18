707 E FALCON Drive E #C211

Liberty Grove is a 55+ adult living condominiums housed in secure buildings.This unit is located on the 3rd floor and is one level living at its best. There are 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or den. The primary bedroom is large and has a regular closet along with a walk-in closet. The primary bath has new tile flooring, a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks.The kitchen has new tile flooring. There is a pantry, build in microwave, and Corian counter tops. The dining area has a tray ceiling and plenty of space for a large table and chairs.The large living area has vaulted ceiling in one area and a tray ceiling in another. Lots of sunlight flowing in the entire unit.New carpet throughout the condo. The washer & dryer are in the unit.The larger garage is a handicapped garage with a ramp. You enter right into the building from the garage on the main level or enter the garage from the building.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO