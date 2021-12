Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre’s record of most touchdown passes in Green Bay Packers history during Sunday’s thrilling 31-30 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Both of them have 442 to their name, with Rodgers likely to get No. 443 when the Packers host the Cleveland Browns at home on Christmas Day. Favre and Rodgers, whose relationship was under a heavy spotlight during their three years in Green Bay together, exchanged texts after Rodgers tied the record. Rodgers spoke Thursday and revealed some of what Favre said to him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO