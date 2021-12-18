ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Poll finds Young Americans feel optimistic about future changes

By FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — There are plenty of reasons for Sebastian Garcia to feel downbeat about the future. After his family immigrated from Mexico, he was raised on a farm in northwest Texas, where he says there aren’t many racial slurs he hasn’t heard. When the now-24-year-old graduated from college, he decided to...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Americans feel better about the economy, for now

New York (CNN Business) — Americans are feeling more optimistic about the recovery, which has continued to go strong into the final month of the year. And this is good news for the New Year as well. A measure of consumer confidence has risen to 115.8 points in December,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
WTAX

Just 42% feel optimistic about life after the pandemic

The pandemic is taking a major toll on the mental health of most Americans. In fact, just 42% feel optimistic about post-pandemic life, with most saying the “new normal” of fearing viruses and overwhelming stress is impacting their well-being. Results show 2 in 3 say the crisis continues to affect at least one aspect of their health and well-being. That number is even higher among women (70%) and young adults in Generation Z (75%). Although things may seem bleak, 89% of adults have attempted to improve their health over the last year. Most of that focus revolves around getting more sleep. Heading into 2022, over a third of respondents say their sleep habits are something they need to work on over the next six months. Four in 10 Americans say they feel “well-rested” after waking up less than half of the time. Out of this group, more than half (56%) add they wake up feeling stressed out more than half the time. About 54% say they’re also looking at socializing more to improve their health as communities reopen.
MENTAL HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Monmouth University Poll : Americans say they feel “worn out” by how Covid

West Long Branch NJ, A majority of Americans say they feel “worn out” by how Covid has impacted their daily lives, and nearly half feel “angry” about it. And the public’s exasperation may also be having an impact on how they view their political leaders’ handling of the pandemic, according to the latest Monmouth (“Mon-muth”) University Poll. Support for face mask and workplace vaccine mandates has also declined since the fall when the delta variant started to dominate.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Washington Times

67% of vaccinated Americans favor COVID tax for the unvaccinated, poll finds

A recent survey finds that 67% of vaccinated Americans believe the unvaccinated should pay a “COVID tax” to cover businesses’ pandemic safety expenses, but most business owners and the unvaccinated themselves don’t believe in such fees. Skynova, an invoicing software for small businesses, conducted the digital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Millennials#Now 24 Year Old#Mtv#Gen Z Americans#Gen X Americans
Laredo Morning Times

Americans widely distrust Facebook, TikTok and Instagram with their data, poll finds

You'll find all the usual technology suspects inside Mary Veselka's Pearland, Texas, home. There's her iPhone, a school-issued iPad for her young daughter and the latest boxes delivered from Amazon. The full-time mother has an active Facebook account and a TikTok account, and sitting in her living room is an Echo speaker, its Alexa voice assistant always ready to add items to her shopping list or turn off the lights.
PEARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Alissa Rose

A surprise stimulus check is coming this holiday.

There is some good news for Americans, and a select few will receive another stimulus check before the holidays. The federal government's fourth stimulus check has been canceled, but some states will still be handing out cash to residents in time for the holidays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy