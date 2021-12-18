Poll finds Young Americans feel optimistic about future changes

The pandemic is taking a major toll on the mental health of most Americans. In fact, just 42% feel optimistic about post-pandemic life, with most saying the “new normal” of fearing viruses and overwhelming stress is impacting their well-being. Results show 2 in 3 say the crisis continues to affect at least one aspect of their health and well-being. That number is even higher among women (70%) and young adults in Generation Z (75%). Although things may seem bleak, 89% of adults have attempted to improve their health over the last year. Most of that focus revolves around getting more sleep. Heading into 2022, over a third of respondents say their sleep habits are something they need to work on over the next six months. Four in 10 Americans say they feel “well-rested” after waking up less than half of the time. Out of this group, more than half (56%) add they wake up feeling stressed out more than half the time. About 54% say they’re also looking at socializing more to improve their health as communities reopen.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO