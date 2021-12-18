ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Spezza, Steeves & Creative Lines

By Maple Leafs News, Rumors: Campbell, Spezza, Steeves, Creative Lines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Toronto Maple Leafs head towards a game this evening with the Vancouver Canucks, fans should expect a bit of a different lineup. Yesterday the team was rocked with the news that four of its players were assigned to the NHL’s protocols for COVID-19 after test results. All four, as...

The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Voit, Dahlstrom, Clifford, Biega & Boxing Day

In this somewhat odd edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’d like to start with the good news that those Maple Leafs’ coaches, players, and support staff who had entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and had been left in Vancouver after the rest of the team departed were all flown home. They are self-isolating in their own homes.
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
PIX11

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs News Roundup and Holiday Thoughts

The Toronto Maple Leafs last four games have been postponed due to a massive resurgence in Covid leading up to the holiday season. The Toronto Maple Leafs are off until who knows when, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a plethora of minor news stories that we can wrap up into one nice quick little post.
NBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights climbing; Rangers slide

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we start to see some of the expected contenders separating themselves from the rest of the pack in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the top spot, the Tampa Bay Lightning inch closer to the top spot, and the Vegas Golden Knights make a return to the top-10.
