Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) at Boston Celtics (15-16) Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The depleted Celtics finish up their 5 game home stand as they host the also depleted Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics are 2-2 so far in the 4 games of their home stand. This is the third and final regular season meeting between these two teams. The Cavaliers won the first game 91-89 on November 13 in Cleveland and the Celtics won the second game 98-92 on November 15 also in Cleveland.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO