The saying “don’t bet against greatness” does not always apply to MMA. The sport is evolving so quickly and is so intrinsically cruel that we often seen great, once-unbeatable champions go on losing streaks where they are viciously beaten down time and again. This is especially true in the lower weight classes, which have the highest level of skill and where even small decreases in speed and reaction time spell doom, resulting in much shorter shelf lives. Just look at the tireless and formerly ageless Frankie Edgar, who is a questionable split decision shy of losing five fights in a row, or Cody Garbrandt, who has lost five of his last six bouts and appears washed-up at age 30.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO