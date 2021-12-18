ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dear Santa: Bruins’ 2021 Christmas Wish List

By Michael DeRosa
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Christmas one week away, it feels like the perfect time to make a wish list for the Boston Bruins. It’s been a year of ups and downs for the team but they certainly aren’t out of the playoff picture yet. If Santa provides them with the items below, we should...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Nick Foligno
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Boston Bruins#Bruins Need Good Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

The Blue Jackets have a wish list for Santa Claus

Despite a busy schedule in the early part of December, the Columbus Blue Jackets still would have had time to write their letters to Santa Claus. Here is what we think they may have asked for:. Elvis Merzlikins — Make all 82 games be played at Nationwide Arena (credit: elpalito...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy