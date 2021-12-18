ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SvoNotes: Werenski figuring out how to handle big minutes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith NHL player tracking offering all sorts of new information about what's happening during games, the video board at Nationwide Arena has started offering fun new statistics like distance players have skated during the game and how fast they're moving. So when Werenski looked up at the end of...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Capitals Re-assign forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded...
NHL
NHL

Connolly suspended four games for actions in Blackhawks game

NEW YORK -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended for four games, without pay, for interference against Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero during NHL Game No. 475 in Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 2:58...
NHL

