ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dutch Lockdown As Europe Intensifies Omicron Response

By Danny KEMP with AFP bureaus
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the Omicron variant could be dominant in Europe...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camelia
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Mark Rutte
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Why Germany's new leader is a major threat to the EU

Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
POLITICS
buffalonynews.net

Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half

Poland is planning to build a wall along its border with Belarus, primarily to block migrants fleeing the Middle East and Asia. But the wall would also divide the vast and ancient Białowieża Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site which harbours more than 12,000 animal species and includes the largest remnants of primeval forest that once covered most of lowland Europe.
EUROPE
Reuters

Dutch streets deserted as snap Christmas COVID lockdown starts

AMSTERDAM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dutch urban centres were largely deserted on Sunday as the country began a snap lockdown that, aimed at stemming an expected COVID-19 surge caused by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, left people's Christmas plans in disarray. Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the shutdown on Saturday evening,...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Dutch#Eu#British
The Independent

Dutch extend COVID lockdown; school holidays to start early

The Dutch government on Tuesday ordered elementary schools to close a week early for Christmas holidays as authorities battle to rein in coronavirus infections amid concerns about the swift spread of the new omicron variant.Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte also extended the country's existing lockdown until Jan. 14, saying the government has to be alert for the new variant.“That is of course not the good news you hope for at Christmas time,” Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference. “So yes, a disappointing but perhaps not very big surprise.”Rutte said school holidays will be extended from two weeks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

With Christmas in the balance, nations eye UK omicron surge

Britain’s main nurses’ union warned Monday that exhaustion and surging coronavirus cases among medical staff are pushing them to the breaking point, adding to pressure on the government for new restrictions to curb record numbers of infections driven by the omicron variant.The warning throws into stark relief the unpalatable choice Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces: wreck holiday plans for millions for a second year running, or face a potential tidal wave of cases and disruption.Many governments in Europe and the U.S. are confronting similar dilemmas over how hard to come down in the face of omicron, which appears more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Europe spat will weaken research - science leaders

Scientific leaders have urged the government not to abandon talks to enable the UK to participate in a €100bn European research programme. They have told BBC News that being cut out of EU research would "greatly disadvantage" British science. Agreement in principle was reached, but UK involvement is now...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Romanian protesters try to storm parliament in outcry over Covid pass

Romanian protesters have tried to force their way into parliament, blocking traffic and vandalising some cars in the capital Bucharest, in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from making a Covid health pass mandatory for workers.Riot police were caught off guard on Tuesday when hundreds of protesters poured in through a yard gate, spray painting cars and forcing security staff to block the building’s entryways. The protesters later left. Police did not use force.While the ruling coalition of centrists and leftists is currently negotiating the terms of a health pass mandate, no such bill is on parliament’s legislative agenda at the...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy