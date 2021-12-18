ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dear Santa

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Butler Eagle presents its anual children’s letters to Santa Claus. Since the deadline has passed, no other letters can be accepted. More letters to Santa will appear in the Butler Eagle in the coming days. Dear Santa Clause,. I'm Leanne. I want PJs, a fidget pack, roller...

www.butlereagle.com

northwestgeorgianews.com

Dear Santa: Letters mention gifts for mom and more

With Jack Frost nipping at noses and the jingle of sleigh bells filling the air, the Standard Journal once again is hoping to inject a little holiday spirit into the season with its annual letters to Santa Claus. Children from across Polk County have spent hours (or maybe just a...
POLK COUNTY, GA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Dear Santa: Walla Wallans collect letters for the big elf himself

This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction (or clarification). Santa can’t miss his personal mailbox now perched at 221 Whitman St. in Walla Walla. Jeff Strickler and his partner Rochelle Short relay hundreds of local children’s letters addressed to Santa Claus, the big...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Galion Inquirer

Dear Santa: Kids at Galion Primary School pen letters to Santa Claus

GALION — Kids writing letters to Santa Claus is a tradition that dates back more than 150 years in the United States. Children penning letters to Jolly Old St. Nick proclaiming their goodness over the course of the year and then making their requests for gifts and other favors can be traced back to the post-Civil War period, according to a feature story written by Alex Palmer that appeared in the Dec. 3, 2015, edition of Smithsonian Magazine.
GALION, OH
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Dear Frankie

Dear Frankie, I was thrilled when my mom told me that our family would be living on a sailboat for a week over the Christmas holiday. I couldn’t wait to get to the park to tell my friends. Several of them had also gone sailing. They said they loved being out on the water, far from anywhere, and hanging out just with their family.
LIFESTYLE
dailyrecordnews.com

Dear Santa: Ellensburg second-graders send letters to St. Nick

Letters from Bobbi Johnson’s second-grade class at Lincoln Elementary School. Dear Santa, I am 7 yirs old. My bruthr wants a robot dinosr. I want a robt big foot remot contrl and a strfish remot contl. How do you get eveywhere?. Your friend, David. Dear Santa, I like to...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
kadn.com

"Dear Santa..." See How One Dog At The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Only Has One Wish This Christmas

Lynn Borque with the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center stopped by News15 to share how one pup, Fiona, has only one thing on her Christmas List this year. I've been a really good girl this year. All I want for Christmas is a family to call my own, preferably with no cats. My friends at the shelter say I am well behaved, polite, super sweet and very affectionate. I walk great on a leash and would enjoy leisurely walks in the park or neighborhood. I know sit, paw, down and roll over. I love treats, squeaky toys and I'm house trained.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Sentinel-Echo

THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Dear 270...

In 2017 I planted my feet on your soil and I’ve been here ever since. I’m hard on you sometimes. Having been a mountain girl all my life it’s taken time and tears to adjust to this flat farm land, but I’ve taken root like soy in the summer and I’m staying.
SOCIETY
outdoorchannelplus.com

'Dear Santa …' Find Out What Some Firearms News Writers Want for Christmas!

Vincent DeNiro, David M. Fortier, Paul Scarlata, Will Dabbs, and Rikk Rambo share which items they want most for Christmas this year. If the staff of Firearms News could ask Santa for anything this holiday season, what do you think they would ask for?. What does Editor-in-Chief Vincent DeNiro want...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Holiday Homes: The McGonigle Family

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) — The third night of the annual CBS4 holiday homes tour takes place in Plantation at the McGonigle home. This holiday home is located at 6221 Banyan Terrace in Plantation. Jim & Jackie McGonigle, and their grown daughter Jennifer Collins, have been decorating for more than a quarter century. Their display is a longtime favorite of children in Broward county. One of the subjects Jennifer teaches at South Plantation High is American Sign Language. Some of her students will be on hand to sing Christmas songs and to sign a message for the holidays. The American Sign Language Club at South Plantation High is called The Sign of the Knights, and they are really good! Directions: Turnpike to Sunrise Blvd. exit, go west to NW 65 Ave and turn left, then left again at Plantation Rd (NW 8 St.), then turn right on Holly Lane (NW 63 Ave), then left at Banyan Terr. (NW 4th St).
PLANTATION, FL
Indy100

The 27 most extra Christmas decor videos on TikTok

When it comes to the holiday season, no other platform quite gets into the Christmas spirit like TikTok.In the last few weeks we’ve spotted several jaw-dropping Christmas transformations on our feeds, and we enjoyed seeing the variety of ways people have been decorating in the lead up to the big day on December 25.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are our top picks of the 27 most extra Christmas decoration videos on TikTok:1. One TikToker turned their house into a giant gingerbread house, lining their windows with “frosting” and their driveway with gumdrop lights:  @adriannemeicht...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

