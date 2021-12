FAIRFIELD — Max Weaton may not have hammered it home, but he'll take credit for anyone that wants to call it a dunk. It felt just as good as any windmill finish in the NBA for the Fairfield junior, who just got the ball over the rim and down after a steal and a run-out in the final minute of regulation on Monday. Weaton polished off a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Trojan boys basketball team with a sort-of breakaway dunk, closing out Fairfield's first Southeast Conference win of the season.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO