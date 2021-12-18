ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Google Assistant Unofficial Desktop Client

By Alexandra Sava
softpedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough not as popular as Siri or Alexa, Google Assistant made its debut in 2016 and was initially designed as an extension for Google Now. The latter is no longer supported, but it appears that Google Assistant is still there and can provide you with the same help as the more...

www.softpedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Maps testing new “Dock to bottom” button on desktop

Google Maps is one of the best mapping services around, with an ever-growing array of features to make going from Point A to Point B easier. However, comparing data between different locations and businesses in Google Maps can be difficult, as the desktop site and mobile apps only have one information panel (on the left side). Thankfully, it looks like Google is testing a new feature that will make switching between listings a bit faster.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use WhatsApp on a Linux Desktop

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging service available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. The unavailability of an official WhatsApp client for Linux has left users wondering whether or not they can use WhatsApp on a Linux desktop. The straightforward answer is yes. Although you have the choice to run WhatsApp...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Calendar#Google Products#Google Assistant#Google Now#Google Photos#Alexa#Sdk#Gmail
Searchengine Journal

Google Updates Search Results For News Stories On Desktop

Google changes how search results for news stories are presented on desktop by grouping together multiple results for the same story. This update is now in effect, which brings news results on desktop in line with how they’re presented in Google Search on mobile devices. In an announcement on...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to add Google Assistant routines to your home screen

Google Assistant routines are one of the best features added to Google Home. They save you time by automatically completing tasks from a simple phrase or time of day. Of course, we already know each routine needs a starter — either a time of day or a phrase to initiate the sequence. Sometimes, especially with the voice-activated routines, you won’t want to speak a phrase or wait for the specified trigger to start the routine. Luckily, you can add routines to your Android home screen by using a widget.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Google

How to use the share button in Google Chrome on desktop and Android

Generally, sharing a simple link works really well when you want to send a webpage to someone or even yourself to save it for later. Alternatively, the share button in Google Chrome on desktop and Android offers some great tools for sharing web pages. Here’s how you can get started.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Movable Desktop PC Webcams

The webcam has become an indispensable tool for keeping users connected from afar during the ongoing pandemic, but the Dell Concept Pari webcam imagines what could be done in the near future to provide an even better user experience. The webcam concept is imagined with a 1080p lens that could...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Android Headlines

How To Use Google Assistant To Screen Unwanted Calls In Android 12

If you’ve ever wanted to screen out unwanted or spam calls, that feature is finally here with Android 12. And that’s not just in terms of automatically outright rejecting calls, either. Instead, this Google Assistant feature, once only available on Pixel-branded handsets, does far more. It can also...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Use Google Assistant To Fix Your Compromised Passwords

Google Assistant is useful not only because it works via voice and responds naturally. On those fronts, it’s arguably the best AI assistant around. But also because Google Assistant makes mundane tasks, such as offering to fix compromised passwords, easier. In fact, that example is precisely what this guide...
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

Oppo channels Google Glass with its latest 'assisted reality' glasses

Oppo's new daily wear AR glasses are lighter, brighter, and more powerful than before. Oppo has announced its new “assisted reality” glasses at Inno Day 2021. The wearable called Oppo Air Glass provides heads-up readouts of real-time information to users. The Air Glass will debut in China first...
ELECTRONICS
saratogafalcon.org

Leave my desktop alone

Specifically, I own a 15-inch Macbook Pro, and I’m one of those people who puts stickers on the back of the computer lid. After you look past my stickers on the other side of my laptop, you’ll see my desktop above my background, which I’ve grown to love. It stays up with me at night, handling the chaos I envelop my digital life in.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

How to Access Google Assistant Driving Mode Settings

This article explains how to access Google Assistant driving mode settings. You can access Google Assistant driving mode at any time by saying, “Hey Google, let’s drive.” You can also access it automatically whenever your phone connects to your vehicle’s Bluetooth or when your phone detects that you’re in a moving vehicle, but only if you change some driving mode settings.
TECHNOLOGY
softpedia.com

FreeCommander XE

Even though the operating system deployed on your computer features a basic navigation tool, some prefer other applications for this job. FreeCommander is a file manager that relies on the same two-panel view we've seen in other similar applications, but promising to offer a bunch of other very handy utilities.
SOFTWARE
softpedia.com

CTrayNotifyIcon

Is a lightweight application that gives the developer the possibility to create and test the behavior of the new system tray icons. You can use a standard smiley face icon either as a static form, or an animated icon. The CTrayNotifyIcon class will encapsulate the Shell_NotifyIcon SDK call. This API is used to create those nifty little icons such as volume control you see in the tray notification area on Windows.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

How to delete voice history from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri

Over the past few years, voice assistants have become quite common in households. Of course, all modern phones come with one in-built, plus smart speakers too have gained popularity. A Nest speaker, an Amazon Echo, or an Apple Homepod can be found in quite a lot of households these days. While it’s extremely convenient to use your voice to perform tasks, one of the biggest concerns with an always-on mic is privacy. These assistants listen to you and store your queries to improve accuracy and while that may sound beneficial, you may not want certain sensitive data to be saved. This is why deleting your assistant’s voice history from time to time is a good idea. Here’s how you can delete your voice history from Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri using a few simple steps.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Google

Google Maps tests ‘Dock to bottom’ feature on desktop for better quick location access

Google Maps is testing a new “Dock to bottom” feature on desktop that appears to work like a favorites bar for your most visited locations. Spotted by Search Engine Roundtable (via XDA), it seems that Google is testing a new “Dock to bottom” toggle that will appear alongside a location card and adds a small docked icon in the larger map view for quick access. When looking at multiple locations or planning trips this could be a big timesaver as you won’t need to search again for a commonly accessed location.
CELL PHONES
softpedia.com

EventSentry Light

Is an advanced software designed for converging important event logs from one or more computers, based on specific set filters. It is a very powerful program for setting up specific filters and notifications in case events occur on the monitored computers. Centralizing event logs from groups of machines. An useful...
SOFTWARE
softpedia.com

ASUS RT-AX88U AsusWrt-Merlin Firmware 386.4 Beta 1

The AsusWrt-Merlin firmware was developed with the primary goal of boosting the original ASUS firmware, fix bugs and also add new improvements. This package includes a customized firmware targeted at ASUS routers that brings various changes without modifying the interface of the original firmware. System:. - NEW: Added support for...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy