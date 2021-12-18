TAP Santa for a senior

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The holiday season is upon us and when you head out to the stores or make your online purchases, you can help a senior in need in our community. The 18th Annual “Be a Santa to a Senior,” program is a gift drive for seniors who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and day centers around the area.
The Assistance League of Bend is packing up and sending out several cars Thursday to deliver gifts to senior care facilities around Central Oregon.
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Triad and the Titusville Police Department’s North Brevard Seniors and Law Enforcement Together volunteers collected and delivered holiday gifts for over 400 local seniors residing in assisted living, rehabilitation, and nursing facilities. “Christmas is the season of giving and...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Resident volunteers of Vista West, a senior living campus, will be wrapping gifts in a partnership called Silver Santa, to provide gifts to seniors in need this Christmas season, organizers said. Volunteer Vista West residents and staff have already wrapped over 150 gifts to be delivered...
50 seniors will have something to open for Christmas this year thanks to a Santa in Central New York. Emily Peters of Lee Center teamed up with friends, family, and coworkers to sponsor 50 seniors with our Santa for Seniors program this year, 9 more than last year. "A big thanks to all my friends and family for helping with my favorite thing to do every year; I appreciate you," said Peters. "Everyone deserves to have a good Christmas."
Presents under the Christmas tree and being with family is what you come to expect during the holiday season. For some senior community members, this isn't always the case during the holidays. Elderbridge Agency for the Aging and North Iowa Community Action Organization (NICAO) joined together to spread some Christmas...
This holiday season, The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living, located at 4430 24th Street Road, will be partnering with the Greeley Police Department to collect toy donations in support of Santa Cops of Weld County. The donation drive started on Thanksgiving Day and will end on Thursday, December 23. The...
As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Statesville renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior program promising another season of holiday cheer. Be a Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 18th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.
The Be A Santa to a Senior program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 12th year for the Quad-City program for older adults, a news release says. The gifts collected often include necessity items such as toiletries, clothing, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, Home Instead Senior Care in Cedar Rapids is hoping people are willing to add a name of someone they likely don’t know to their list. ”We really need the help of our community to pick up a...
CHICAGO - A local program expects to make the holidays merry for hundreds of Chicagoland seniors, but they need your help. For the 18th year, Home Instead Senior Care is hosting the "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. A number of retailers have special Christmas trees on display with...
BOONE — WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties) Community action partnered with Networking Today International-High Country Connect for the third annual Santa for Seniors Brunch on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. inside Cupcrazed Cakery. Brittany Luxton, WAMY’s finance director, won the event’s 50/50 raffle and donated her winnings...
ALBANY — Dougherty County Rotarians helped make Christmas a little brighter for area residents with the donation of gifts for senior citizens. Dougherty County Rotary Club members delivered 50 gifts on Tuesday to the SOWEGA Council on Aging for the Santa for Seniors project that will be delivered in the days before Christmas. The gifts will be delivered to clients who receive meals at home through the Meals on Wheels program.
RAYVILLE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Richland Parish Sheriff’s department is collecting toiletries for local senior citizens. Residents in the community, say that they are eager to help senior citizens in need. The Richland Parish Sheriff department’s “Santa for Seniors” program is giving residents the opportunity to provide for senior citizens. Items such as canned goods, crossword puzzles and deodorant […]
On Dec 10, students from Our Home Inc. in Huron volunteered at the Salvation Army Christmas Basket, in packing the food boxes at People’s Transit for families in the community. “Our Home is eager to serve the community in many ways,” said Samantha Kirton, with Our Home. “You may often see these adolescents willing to lend a hand through a variety of jobs throughout the year.”
More than 70 seniors in Oswego County are opening gifts this holiday season thanks to the Office for the Aging’s Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, staff from the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) began delivering packages to nearly 100 older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season. Deliveries will continue into next week, with 72 seniors adopted as part of the program, in addition to 25 seniors receiving nonperishable food collections from OFA through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Fulton Rotary.
