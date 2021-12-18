ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

TAP Santa for a senior

Plainsman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison TAP (Tiger Afterschool Program) students are contributing their talents...

plainsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Titusville Police Department’s ‘Senior Santa’ Program Delivers Over 400 Holiday Gifts to Senior Residents

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Triad and the Titusville Police Department’s North Brevard Seniors and Law Enforcement Together volunteers collected and delivered holiday gifts for over 400 local seniors residing in assisted living, rehabilitation, and nursing facilities. “Christmas is the season of giving and...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
nbc15.com

Vista West and Madison Senior Center to host “Silver Santa”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Resident volunteers of Vista West, a senior living campus, will be wrapping gifts in a partnership called Silver Santa, to provide gifts to seniors in need this Christmas season, organizers said. Volunteer Vista West residents and staff have already wrapped over 150 gifts to be delivered...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avantara
Big Frog 104

50 Seniors Will Have Something to Open for Christmas Thanks to CNY Santa

50 seniors will have something to open for Christmas this year thanks to a Santa in Central New York. Emily Peters of Lee Center teamed up with friends, family, and coworkers to sponsor 50 seniors with our Santa for Seniors program this year, 9 more than last year. "A big thanks to all my friends and family for helping with my favorite thing to do every year; I appreciate you," said Peters. "Everyone deserves to have a good Christmas."
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Plainsman

The TAP mission

The Washington TAP (Tiger Afterschool Program) students got into the holiday spirit and learned how to draw an elf. Great things happen after school.
POLITICS
Globe Gazette

Santa for Seniors program delivers cheer to elderly community

Presents under the Christmas tree and being with family is what you come to expect during the holiday season. For some senior community members, this isn't always the case during the holidays. Elderbridge Agency for the Aging and North Iowa Community Action Organization (NICAO) joined together to spread some Christmas...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Statesville Record & Landmark

Be a Santa program spreading Christmas cheer to area seniors

As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Statesville renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior program promising another season of holiday cheer. Be a Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 18th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.
STATESVILLE, NC
ourquadcities.com

Support Be a Santa to a Senior, bring joy to older QC residents

The Be A Santa to a Senior program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 12th year for the Quad-City program for older adults, a news release says. The gifts collected often include necessity items such as toiletries, clothing, and...
ADVOCACY
Watauga Democrat

Third annual Santa for Seniors draws donations from community

BOONE — WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties) Community action partnered with Networking Today International-High Country Connect for the third annual Santa for Seniors Brunch on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. inside Cupcrazed Cakery. Brittany Luxton, WAMY’s finance director, won the event’s 50/50 raffle and donated her winnings...
BOONE, NC
The Albany Herald

Dougherty Rotary Club members contribute to bring Santa for seniors

ALBANY — Dougherty County Rotarians helped make Christmas a little brighter for area residents with the donation of gifts for senior citizens. Dougherty County Rotary Club members delivered 50 gifts on Tuesday to the SOWEGA Council on Aging for the Santa for Seniors project that will be delivered in the days before Christmas. The gifts will be delivered to clients who receive meals at home through the Meals on Wheels program.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
MyArkLaMiss

Richland Parish Sheriff department’s “Santa for Seniors” program provides for senior citizens in need

RAYVILLE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Richland Parish Sheriff’s department is collecting toiletries for local senior citizens. Residents in the community, say that they are eager to help senior citizens in need. The Richland Parish Sheriff department’s “Santa for Seniors” program is giving residents the opportunity to provide for senior citizens. Items such as canned goods, crossword puzzles and deodorant […]
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
Plainsman

Our Home Inc lends a hand

On Dec 10, students from Our Home Inc. in Huron volunteered at the Salvation Army Christmas Basket, in packing the food boxes at People’s Transit for families in the community. “Our Home is eager to serve the community in many ways,” said Samantha Kirton, with Our Home. “You may often see these adolescents willing to lend a hand through a variety of jobs throughout the year.”
HURON, SD
iheartoswego.com

Santa for Seniors Brightens Holiday Season for Older Adults

More than 70 seniors in Oswego County are opening gifts this holiday season thanks to the Office for the Aging’s Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, staff from the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) began delivering packages to nearly 100 older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season. Deliveries will continue into next week, with 72 seniors adopted as part of the program, in addition to 25 seniors receiving nonperishable food collections from OFA through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Fulton Rotary.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Plainsman

Prairie Wranglers spread Christmas cheer

Members of the Prairie Wranglers 4-H Club made and delivered cards and ornaments for residents at Avantara, the Wellshire Assisted Living, Stoney Brook Suites and Country View Estates.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Backpack donation from Modern Woodmen

Thank you to all who participated in the Hunger Games this fall, and a big thanks to Sarah May’s Modern Woodmen for its matching grant toward the Backpack Program. Shown are Sarah May (Modern Woodmen), right, and Jen Bragg (United Way).
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy