Lubbock, TX

Unidentified Gunmen Kills Toddler in Drive-by Shooting

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, TX –The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Friday night shooting in east Lubbock that left a four year-old dead.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 700 block of East Ursuline Street on Friday, December 17, at 8:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were informed the victim, 4 year-old Cornelius Carrington, was transported to University Medical Center via private vehicle, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the shots occurred during a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000 . Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

