NHL

Sunday's Game Against Toronto Postponed

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has announced additional postponed games related to COVID-19 safety measures, including Sunday's Kraken home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. A makeup date for the Toronto-Seattle contest is yet to be determined. For any fans who have tickets for Sunday's Dec. 19 game, the tickets will be...

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
PIX11

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
NHL
NHL

Red Wings prospect Cossa aiming to be Canada's No. 1 goalie in WJC

CALGARY -- Sebastian Cossa is hoping to make his mark as Canada's No. 1 goalie at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old Detroit Red Wings prospect, who plays for Edmonton of the Western Hockey League, is one of three goalies auditioning for the No. 1 goalie role for Canada, joining 2022 NHL Draft eligible Brett Brochu of London of the Ontario Hockey League and New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand, who plays for Kamloops of the WHL.
NHL
wkzo.com

NHL shuts down Red Wings through Christmas break

The NHL on Sunday shut down the Detroit Red Wings through Christmas after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak grew to nine players. Detroit announced Sunday that forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter and Joe Veleno were placed in the COVID-19 protocol as well as assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub. The Red...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres to finish road stretch

BLUE JACKETS (14-13-1) at SABRES (10-15-5) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) The Blue Jackets didn't earn a win Thursday in Edmonton, but veteran forward and alternate captain Gus Nyquist said...
NHL
NHL

Capitals Re-assign forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded...
NHL
NHL

Rask, Bruins have not discussed new contract, Neely says

Unrestricted free agent has practiced as emergency backup. Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins have not discussed a new contract, Bruins president Cam Neely said Wednesday. The 34-year-old unrestricted free agent has practiced regularly with Boston, beginning as an emergency backup Dec. 6, when goalieLinus Ullmark was unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down through holiday break due to COVID-19

Columbus was scheduled for home-and-home series with Sabres; NHL has postponed total of 44 games. NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread, the Columbus Blue Jackets' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. Additionally, the Montreal Canadiens will pause team activities at least through Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.
NHL
NHL

NHL WON'T GO TO OLYMPICS

Games to be rescheduled during period from Feb. 6-22 With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
NHL
NHL

Devils need more consistency, leadership from veteran players, GM says

Fitzgerald believes commitment has 'slipped' after strong start this season. The New Jersey Devils need greater consistency and leadership from their veteran players, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "I need to see the experience gained over the years they've played and parlay that into consistency," Fitzgerald said. "They're the...
NHL
NHL

NHL announces there will not be an Olympic Break

NHL players will not be able to participate in 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
NHL
NHL

Larkin buys fan's beer after accidentally spilling it during warmups

Red Wings captain pays it forward before game against Islanders. Dylan Larkin was named the NHL first star for the week ending Dec. 19, and though the Detroit Red Wings captain's seven points (five goals, two assists) on the ice earned him the honor, his best assist may have come before a game.
NHL
NHL

NHL players will not participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics

Previously scheduled Olympic break will be used to make up games. The NHL announced Wednesday that NHL players will not be able to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to postponements in the schedule caused by COVID-19. The previously scheduled Olympic break, which ran from Feb. 6...
NHL
NHL

Flyers Guidance On Fan Arrival And Parking For Tuesday's Game

FANS STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO ARRIVE EARLY AND/OR TAKE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION TO TUESDAY'S GAME. FLYERS FANS WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS THEIR USUAL WFC LOTS AT THE REGULAR PARKING RATE. WELLS FARGO CENTER LOTS ARE CASHLESS AND WILL BE RESERVED FOR FANS ATTENDING THE FLYERS GAME. K LOT AT LINCOLN FINANCIAL...
NHL

