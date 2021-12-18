ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Top draft pick Naomi Girma ready for pro journey with San Diego Wave FC

By Alicia Rodriguez
LAG Confidential
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Girma made history on Saturday as the latest No. 1 overall pick in the NWSL Draft, and the San Diego Wave FC-bound player did not seem overwhelmed by the moment. Already a U.S. international, the three-year Stanford University captain is accustomed to being in the spotlight, but this is the...

