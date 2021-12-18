ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021

By Kevin Freking / Associated Press
WBEZ
WBEZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. With many senators anxious to...

www.wbez.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Boston Globe

Schumer will try to change Senate rules if GOP stalls voting bill

WASHINGTON — Stymied by Republicans on voting rights legislation, Senator Chuck Schumer on Monday gave the clearest sign yet that he would try to force a fundamental change in Senate rules if needed to enact federal laws to offset voting restrictions being imposed by Republican-led legislatures around the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Confirmation#Ambassadors#Nord Stream 2#Democrats#Gop#State#Treasury
AFP

Biden still hopeful of Senate passage of social spending bill

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he remains hopeful he can secure Senate passage of a massive social spending bill. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dealt a potentially fatal blow last weekend to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, saying he could not support it. But Biden told reporters at the White House he believed the bill, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda, could be resurrected. "I still think there's a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," Biden said. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBEZ

WBEZ

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy