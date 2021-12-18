ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: A Powerful Performance from Mahershala Ali Is at the Center of Sci-Fi Swan Song

By Steve Prokopy
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thrill of watching Mahershala Ali in any role has only grown over the last couple of years, so the prospect of getting two of him in one movie is almost more than my brain can contemplate. Set in the near future, writer/director Benjamin Cleary’s feature debut, Swan Song, is a...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Mahershala Ali Talks What Wesley Snipes Coming Out To Talk About Him Taking On The Mantle Of Blade Really Meant To Him

Sharing the Blade mantle brought Mahershala Ali and Wesley Snipes together. Of course, most Marvel fans would love to see the two stars play the vigilante half-vampire at the same time. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards for now. That hasn’t stopped Snipes from shouting and blessing Ali as he becomes the MCU’s Blade. After hearing about the True Story star’s blessing, the Ali broke down what Snipes’ words meant to him.
MOVIES
Essence

Mahershala Ali Says Reuniting With Naomie Harris For 'Swan Song' Was 'A Dream Come True'

The actors who play husband and wife in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie also starred in Barry Jenkins' film 'Moonlight' together in 2016. In the upcoming Apple TV+ movie Swan Song, audiences will see Mahershala Ali like they never have before. Starring as Cameron Turner, a husband and father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness, the fantasy drama delves into the realm of artificial intelligence with Ali, at times, portraying a duplicate of himself on screen.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Michelle Obama appears in ‘black-ish’ season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in ‘Swan Song’; and more

Black-ish‘s eighth and final season begins January 4, and for the season premiere, the Johnsons will be joined by a very special guest, Michelle Obama. Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They invite her to dinner, and to their surprise, Michelle accepts their invitation.
CELEBRITIES
KCET

Mahershala Ali Stars in 'Swan Song,' an Emotionally Compelling Drama at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on Dec. 14

Q&A immediately following screening with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary. When loving husband and father Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with a controversial alternative solution: to replace himself with a carbon copy clone. Written a directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary, the drama also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Adam Beach and Glenn Close in supporting roles.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Mahershala Ali
Person
Awkwafina
Empire

Swan Song Review

Contemplating big questions of mortality, identity and loyalty, Irish director Benjamin Cleary’s feature debut has sensitivity and style to match its sweeping narrative ambition. Featuring a superb dual performance by Mahershala Ali, Swan Song effectively balances science-fiction sentiments and distinctly human sentimentality to deliver an engaging study of what it truly means to be flesh and blood in a near-future world where those things can be synthesised to seamless perfection.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali shared the screen together in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight," and now the two have reunited for "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama from writer/director Benjamin Cleary that hits AppleTV+ this week. Harris plays Poppy, a musician, teacher, wife, and mother who is unlike the characters the actress has become known for. This is the opposite end of the spectrum from her James Bond franchise character Eve Moneypenny, a role Harris reprised earlier this year in "No Time to Die." I had the chance to briefly ask her about...
New Haven Register

How the ‘Swan Song’ Score Evokes Drama and Sci-Fi

Writer and director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song,” which premieres Dec. 17 on Apple TV Plus, straddles the line between science fiction and drama as Mahershala Ali plays Cameron, a dying man who is presented with a choice that could save his family from grief. Composer Jay Wadley...
MOVIES
Complex

‘Swan Song’ Star Mahershala Ali Talks Humanity Embracing Technology and His First Leading Role

The career evolution of retired emcee turned A-list actor Mahershala Ali has been nothing short of phenomenal to watch in real-time. Hiding in plain sight amongst the Hollywood elite, it’s easy to forget the Oakland-native is the first Black actor to win two Academy Awards in the same Best Supporting Actor category, as well as the first Muslim to grab an Oscar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Gymnastics#Third Coast#Film Star
WFAA

Movie Reviews: From 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to some possible Sci-Fi hits

As coming-out-of-pandemic blockbusters go, there's probably no movie more highly anticipated than "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Webslinging star Tom Holland has signed on for more, but we knew this would close out a trilogy directed by John Watts, and it would be special. Nobody wants to read any spoilers, so...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Swan Song, Starring Mahershala Ali, Is Sleek and Soulless

The future is a racially diverse Western Europe. That’s my chief takeaway from Swan Song, director Benjamin Cleary’s first feature after winning an Oscar for his short film Stutterer. In this new film, out on Apple TV+ December 17, Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali plays Cameron Turner, a husband and father who is dying of terminal illness, but hasn’t yet told that to his family, including his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris, who, like Ali, has received her greatest recognition from her turn in the best picture winner Moonlight).
MOVIES
/Film

Swan Song Director Benjamin Cleary On Envisioning The Future In His Sci-Fi Drama [Interview]

In 2016, writer/director Benjamin Cleary joined fellow countryman Martin McDonagh ("In Bruges," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") on the short list of Irish filmmakers who have won an Oscar for directing a live-action short film. Five years and another short film later, Cleary is making his feature directorial debut with "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama set 20 years in the future.
MOVIES
9to5Mac

How to watch the new movie ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV+, starring Mahershala Ali

Today, Apple TV+ premiered its latest original feature film: ‘Swan Song’. The near-future sci-fi movie stars Mahershala Ali in the lead role, as a man with a terminal illness who gets the chance to extend his existence through a perfect clone of himself. Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Glenn Close rounds out the cast.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Swan Song - Review

Swan Song is the latest streaming feature for AppleTV+ and remarkably, Mahershala Ali’s first leading role – he’s always been brilliant of course and this is very much his movie, in fact – you get two for the price of one here as the film grapples with the near-future world at the beginning of the invention of clones – designed to aid characters to live out their lives after death – the technology is still new and highly controversial even in a sleek, high-tech world that looks straight out of something of an Apple advert – no surprise given its origins - stylish and ultra-cool, yet there are signs of creaks behind the façade if you know where to look, and as the film progresses they are slowly pulled back before your eyes.
MOVIES
Collider

'Swan Song' Director Benjamin Cleary on Mahershala Ali’s Performance and How Personal Experiences Influenced the Story

With Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with writer-director Benjamin Cleary about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Mahershala Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.
MOVIES
The Independent

Swan Song review: A sci-fi drama that doesn’t seem all that interested in what our future holds

Dir: Benjamin Cleary. Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Glenn Close. 15, 112 minutes.“Screw the ethics!” Naomie Harris’s Poppy declares, midway through Apple TV+’s new sci-fi drama, Swan Song. She’s mid-discussion with her twin brother Andre (Nyasha Hatendi), as they react to the announcement of a new technology that could create an exact clone of an individual – down to the molecule – and simply replace them when they die. No one will have to fear anymore that their time on Earth will be cruelly cut short, even if their consciousness has to be split between two, different physical...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

‘Off the Rails’ Review: A Creaky Swan-Song Dramedy for Kelly Preston

The story of three women who embark on a European train-ride tour in honor of their dearly departed friend, “Off the Rails” is inevitably colored by the 2020 death of Kelly Preston, who delivers her final screen performance as a member of this sorrowful trio. Such sentimental circumstances, however, can’t overshadow the creakiness of Jules Williamson’s film, which despite its title Laughs, tears, healing and incessant Blondie songs are all part of its rickety package, none of which is likely to help it make inroads with audiences when it debuts in theaters and on VOD on Dec. 10.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Aiming for a Timely Satire, Comet Comedy Don’t Look Up Misses the Mark

Writer/director Adam McKay is a lot of things, but subtle isn’t one of them. Most of the time, he’s found ways to turn that to his advantage, with broader comedies like the two Anchorman movies and The Other Guys, as well as more serious fare like The Big Short and Vice, both of which he mined for comedic nuggets even when the subject matter didn’t seem to possess any. His latest star-studded outing, Don’t Look Up, tackles another somewhat serious subject: the end of the world via a planet-killing comet. But this apocalyptic event is really just the backdrop for a satire about the politicalization of science and facts, which are often the first victims when what they’re telling us threatens the power structure or defies religious beliefs. Only the names have been changed to protect the guilty.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Red Rocket Showcases Sean Baker’s Signature Style and Simon Rex’s Strong Performance

One of the most interesting aspects of Sean Baker’s filmmaking is his ability to realize his unique vision under circumstances other, less-assured filmmakers would consider disadvantages. Baker (Starlet, Tangerine, The Florida Project) routinely embraces creative choices that others would never entertain, let alone integrate into their visual style and filmmaking approach. From working with emerging actors (or non-actors entirely) to filming on location in a verité style (Tangerine was filmed entirely on iPhones), Baker’s films always include a sense of visceral realness that set them apart. In Red Rocket, Baker’s latest film starring Simon Rex in a turn that’s both engrossing and slightly off-putting, the filmmaker’s style and all his trademark decisions are on full display. The result, while perhaps not as poignant as the Oscar-nominated The Florida Project, is nevertheless something more than watchable, a modern exploration of hustle culture and opportunism.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: In Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Drama Nightmare Alley, Strong Performances Match a Bold Aesthetic

I’ve had enough conversations with director Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) over the years to know two things about him: 1) he has the soul of an artist trapped inside the mind of a genre-loving kid, and 2) he’s been waiting to get a bit ruthless in his work for a long time. We’ve seen evidence of this second point in mild doses in his work for years, but with his telling of the Lindsay Gresham novel Nightmare Alley, he cuts loose in a way I’ve been waiting to see him do for ages. In many of his films, he wants us to like—or at least feel compassion for—his monsters, but here, he’s more interested in having us simply observe those who are wicked and decide if they are worth feeling any empathy toward. And he’s fine if we decide against doing so.
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
309
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy