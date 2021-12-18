Review: A Powerful Performance from Mahershala Ali Is at the Center of Sci-Fi Swan Song

One of the most interesting aspects of Sean Baker’s filmmaking is his ability to realize his unique vision under circumstances other, less-assured filmmakers would consider disadvantages. Baker (Starlet, Tangerine, The Florida Project) routinely embraces creative choices that others would never entertain, let alone integrate into their visual style and filmmaking approach. From working with emerging actors (or non-actors entirely) to filming on location in a verité style (Tangerine was filmed entirely on iPhones), Baker’s films always include a sense of visceral realness that set them apart. In Red Rocket, Baker’s latest film starring Simon Rex in a turn that’s both engrossing and slightly off-putting, the filmmaker’s style and all his trademark decisions are on full display. The result, while perhaps not as poignant as the Oscar-nominated The Florida Project, is nevertheless something more than watchable, a modern exploration of hustle culture and opportunism.
