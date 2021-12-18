Arts & Entertainment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKylie Bartz wants to be seen as the person in the room...

culturemap.com

Midtown Cultural Arts and Entertainment District presents Midtown Mistletoe Market

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Midtown Houston’s Mistletoe Market is an annual holiday celebration and destination market. The market showcases a curated selection of vendors, artisans, and performers all inspired by the season. Guests can enjoy shopping, food, craft activities, music, and more at this pet-friendly, family-friendly market.
HOUSTON, TX
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Elaborate Christmas Decor

It's the season for holiday decorating again, and as always Kendall Jenner is a step ahead of us all. In a series of photos showing vignettes from her life on Instagram, Jenner posted some scenes from her living room that displayed her gorgeous decorations. In her caption, Jenner wrote, “It’s all about the tinsel.”
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

What Does Bruce Springsteen's $500 Million Music-Rights Deal Really Mean?

Springsteen’s nine-digit deal builds on similar agreements with fellow superstars such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Stevie Nicks. Springsteen pulled every available lever to win those media rights 30 years ago. Fans may call it sacrilegious, but the sale actually makes a ton of sense. Bruce Springsteen knows...
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

ZZ Top Sells Music Catalog for Massive Sum in Wake of Dusty Hill's Death

ZZ Top has reportedly sold their music catalog for a massive sum, in the wake of bassist Dusty Hill's death earlier this year. According to Variety, remaining ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons (guitar, vocals) and Frank Beard (drums) have sold their "entire music interests" to BMG and KKR for around $50 million. BMG previously served as co-publisher and administrator of the band's publishing catalog, and the deal comes after the company's new partnership with KKR.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Have Chantel and Pedro got a divorce post-The Family Chantel filming?

Chantel and Pedro, who usually share glimpses of their relationship on The Family Chantel, have been airing their issues on TLC. From whether he was unfaithful, to questions about a possible divorce, fans have serious concerns. The couple went from strength to strength on 90 Day Fiance, before Chantel decided...
TV & VIDEOS
Post-Bulletin

Poem: 'Looking for the Eternal'

For things eternal that hold fast. To oceans, rivers, lakes and seas. Images on our mind’s wall still cast. We also seek joys of each day. And fill our senses with rapture. Tinsel, ornaments, or other sights. Wrapped gifts under a festive tree,. Children elated, filled with glee. Yet,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Closer Weekly

Bruce Springsteen Is a Loving Father of 3! See the Rocker’s Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood

To the outside world, Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest rockers of all time. To his three children, he’s a doting dad who supports all of their endeavors. The “Thunder Road” singer shares Evan, Jessica and Sam with his second wife, Patti Scialfa. In between shattering records and producing 20 studio albums, Bruce can’t help but share how much he loves being a father.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC New York

Bruce Springsteen Is Reportedly Selling His Music Catalog in Massive $500 Million Deal

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment in what could be the biggest deal ever struck for a single artist's work. The transaction, which has been rumored in the industry for a while now, includes Springsteen's recorded music catalog as well as his body of work as a songwriter, the report in Billboard said.
MUSIC

