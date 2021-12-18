Postponement gives Browns practice, more time before Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that the team has activated three players from the practice squad to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Safety Myles Dorn, receiver Myron Mitchell and cornerback Tye Smith were elevated hours before the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. It will be Mitchell’s NFL debut. Dorn and Smith have some experience on special teams this year. The Vikings currently have receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook and receiver/special teamer Dan Chisena on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Starting wide receiver Adam Thielen is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. More On WCCO.com: Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing Analysis Shows Family Members In Moorhead Home Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning ‘I’m Sure They’re Really Struggling’: Yanez Trial Juror Sheds Light On Pressures Potter Trial Jury May Be Under ‘You Were Born Here, This Is Your Curse!’: Teacher Goes On Minnesota Sports Fandom Rant In Viral TikTok ‘We Were Blessed’: 12 Single Moms Gifted New Cars Just In Time For Christmas

