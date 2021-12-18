ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea of Stars Will Be on the Nintendo Switch Next Year

By Hunter Rogers-Millson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabotage Productions is releasing a brand new title called Sea of Stars. The title will be available on Steam and the Nintendo Switch and is coming out next year during the holiday season. Sea of Stars is an RPG reminiscent of RPGs from the ’80s and ’90s. The game...

