Sea of Stars Will Be on the Nintendo Switch Next Year

Two years ago, I reviewed Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King. It was a very lovingly put together piece of homage to two 16-bit era action platform classics. To read that initial review, just click here. I loved the treatment given to those games by Digital Eclipse, but I lamented the absence of Virgin’s Jungle Book game, and Capcom’s Super Nintendo Aladdin game. Well, those wishes have come true now, because Disney has released DLC for Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, which is now the Disney Classic Games Collection. For $10 more, players get another stone-cold classic platformer, and one ok action platformer. Physical copies now feature all four games. 16-bit Disney fans, this is your time to celebrate!
Comments / 0