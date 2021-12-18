ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.”

Training facilities will also be closed until further notice.

On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23.

Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well.

Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined.

As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.

