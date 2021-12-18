ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers Nervously Counting Down to Christmas Eve Launch of $10B Webb Telescope

slashdot.org
 4 days ago

2 replies beneath your current threshold. Except in Idaho where Republicans want to spend even less [marketwatch.com] on public education because it's "indoctrinating" kids. As a...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
slashdot.org

After 50 Years, Vacuum-Sealed Container From 1972 Moon Landing Will Finally Be Opened

"Apollo mission planners were really smart. Recognizing that future scientists will have better tools and richer scientific insights, they refrained from opening a portion of the lunar samples returned from the historic Apollo missions," writes Gizmodo. "One of these sample containers, after sitting untouched for 50 years, is now set...
ASTRONOMY
slashdot.org

NASA Releases New Photos of Jupiter - and a Recording of Its Moon that Sounds Like R2-D2

It's called public outreach. This technique is common enough that NASA probably has a program lying around to do this. Feed in the EM recordings, out comes sound. The reason for doing this is that it allows an alternate presentation of the data, in a form that's understandable by people with no scientific background. It takes a few hours tops, and you have some news that will be picked up by mainstream news outlets and remind the public we have a spacecraft orbiting Jupiter.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Prince
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Light Stalking

James Webb Space Telescope Launching on December 24

The space event of the year is delayed one more time (unfortunately) but it looks like all things are a go for December 24. That’s when the James Webb Space Telescope launches, capping a round of delays that extends all the way back to 2007. A blog post on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Astronomers#Webb Telescope#Republicans
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Most Streamed Christmas Songs on Spotify by State

With Christmas just around the corner, it is nearly impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store and not hear a holiday song playing. From new Christmas albums from singers like Kelly Clarkson to classic earworms like “This Christmas” from Donny Hathaway, it seems like every musician has written a holiday tune or delivered a rendition of a beloved song.
MUSIC
Times Daily

NASA: Webb telescope launch delayed by communication problem

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Next week’s launch of NASA’s new space telescope is delayed for at least two days because of a communication problem between the observatory and the rocket. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Science
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Christmas Story

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Hi Bradley (age 9), your mom told me you were recently asking about the real meaning of Christmas. Allow me to tell you a story: It all started at midnight. There was a blizzard. The wind howled so hard that it whistled. The motor inn’s neon sign […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy