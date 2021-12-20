Police identify man stabbed to death in central Fresno

Fresno police have identified the man who stabbed to death in central Fresno over the weekend as Angel Cortez Flores.

Flores was found in front of a check-cashing business near Palm and Olive Avenues Sunday afternoon.

Lydia Helm and Cindy Delsid were passing out food to homeless people in the area when they found him.

"We went and noticed that cardboard box was just covered in blood," said Helm.

While attempting CPR, they also called 911.

Officers arrived to find Florez unresponsive in a pool of blood in the parking lot of a shopping complex.

He had multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, where he died.

"It's a senseless crime is what it was, because he had defensive wounds on his hands; it looks like he bled out," said Helm.

Police have not said if a weapon was found at the scene.

"He was just a young man and his life was taken today, it's very sad," said Cindy Delsid.

Investigators are now working to track down surveillance footage to figure out who killed him and why.

They have not released any information about a suspect or motive, but they are treating this as a homicide.