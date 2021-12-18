Big brands set sights on virtual fashion

Look around. While there are more new brands than any one mind could possibly fathom, there are countless established ones simply trying to keep up: Brooks Brothers, Banana Republic, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch, to name a few. These brands, once revered for pioneering certain pieces or entire parts of our wardrobes, have, some might argue, wilted with age, as anything managed by too many hands would over the span of several decades. Different executives set forth different goals and incentives, outlined new crowds and corners of the market to cater to and tapped creatives from other brands to helm theirs. The results, for the most part, seem promising at first but falter shortly thereafter. Why? Well, because nothing good lasts, I guess — at least not at that scale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO