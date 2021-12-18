ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big brands set sights on virtual fashion

 5 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks to Imran Amed, fashion writer and CEO of The Business of Fashion, about the future of the fashion industry in a virtual world. Transcript. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. Nike made a move to expand beyond the physical realm....

Retail Watch: Nike acquires virtual fashion platform RTFKT

Tamara Sender is a Senior Fashion Retail Analyst at Mintel. She researches and writes for Mintel's UK Fashion Reports. Sportswear giant Nike recently announced it is purchasing virtual fashion and non-fungible token* (NFT) platform RTFKT for an undisclosed sum. The purchase follows Nike’s plans to register its brand trademarks in the US for a variety of digital products and the creation of the Nikeland virtual world on Roblox, the gaming platform. In this blog, we explore the growing opportunity for fashion retailers and brands to make the most of this fast-evolving technology.
Why It Pays for Fashion Brands to Embrace the Great Outdoors

The crisp air is luring consumers back to trails, camping grounds and national parks, teeing up new opportunities for apparel brands and retailers to serve up “gorpcore” essentials. Coined by The Cut in 2017 as a catchall phrase to describe outdoor-inspired fashion with street appeal, gorpcore is playing a large role in the outdoor apparel category’s growth spurt. In 2018, the outdoor clothing market was valued at approximately $12.7 billion and was forecast to reach a value of $19.6 billion by 2026, Statisa reported. Indeed, the Great Outdoors is having a moment. The NPD Group reported that the outdoor market generated $6.1...
With New Course on Virtual Fashion Design, Jefferson Embraces Industry’s Future

When the pandemic hit, the fashion world came to a standstill. Runway shows—the long-time lynchpin of the industry—went on an unsettling hiatus. “Designers asked, ‘How do I still present and sell my collection to my audience without them being physically able to touch the garment?’” says Farai Simoyi, director of Jefferson’s fashion design program. “‘How do I effectively do this?’”
A $4,115 digital handbag and a $341,000 virtual tiara: Here are some of the fashion brands that have joined the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Looks like we’ll all be heading to work meetings in the metaverse soon, or at least Bill Gates thinks so. And whether it’s for work or play, if you’re concerned about what to wear in the digital realm, don’t worry! Fashion designers are on it.
Virtual Dining Concepts Launches TikTok Kitchen Brand

Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), an industry leader in the virtual dining space, announced TIKTOK KITCHEN, a partnership with the short-form video platform, TikTok. The menu will be inspired by the hottest viral food trends on TikTok, an extremely popular category on their platform. TikTok, with over 1 billion users, provides a space for creators to post food videos – from innovative recipes to cooking hacks. These culinary trend videos have exploded on TikTok generating hundreds of millions of views. The menu will celebrate creators while offering restaurants across the country the opportunity to opt-in and become a market partner.
Forever 21 lets players customize virtual fashion stores in Roblox

Forever 21 will let players operate their own custom virtual fashion stores inside Roblox, the metaverse platform that has 49.4 million daily active users. Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company which accelerates global brands into the metaverse, and fashion brand Forever 21 (owned by Authentic Brands Group) announced an exclusive partnership to build a fashion retail experience on Roblox.
Are Some Brands Too Big to Die?

Look around. While there are more new brands than any one mind could possibly fathom, there are countless established ones simply trying to keep up: Brooks Brothers, Banana Republic, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch, to name a few. These brands, once revered for pioneering certain pieces or entire parts of our wardrobes, have, some might argue, wilted with age, as anything managed by too many hands would over the span of several decades. Different executives set forth different goals and incentives, outlined new crowds and corners of the market to cater to and tapped creatives from other brands to helm theirs. The results, for the most part, seem promising at first but falter shortly thereafter. Why? Well, because nothing good lasts, I guess — at least not at that scale.
The 25 Best Loafers for Women That Are Stylish And Comfortable

On days when you just feel like being comfortable (aka every day post-quarantine), it’s easy to reach for your best flats or your most comfortable sneakers. But to nail that feel-good effect while elevating your look just a little, consider opting for a pair of stylish loafers, instead. Simply put, a loafer is a slip-on shoe that leaves the ankle exposed and typically features a low-profile heel. But it comes in many variations, too. Some of the most common loafer silhouettes include moccasins (which harken back to Native American-made styles that inspired the first loafer of the 1930s) and smoking slippers...
The 11 Fashion Trends That Will Be Big In 2022

Time to stock up on bright bags, mod prints, and more. With the end of 2021 (somehow) rapidly approaching, it’s time to forecast all of the exciting new trends you’ll be seeing in 2022. Over the past two years, the majority of fashion has consisted of cozy loungewear and neutral staples, but for the upcoming new year, brands are pushing the bold, bright, and very tight. So get ready to shed those knit sets and embrace your maximal side from patterns to silhouettes to embellishment.
Tommy Hilfiger Launches Roblox Virtual Collection

Trend forecasters are pointing to avatar fashion as a top trend to watch next year—and Tommy Hilfiger is making sure it’s ready. The heritage brand debuted a digital collection of some of its most iconic pieces intended for use in Roblox, a global online gaming platform that currently sees 50 million active users each day. The platform features avatars—which users can outfit in a variety of ways—to interact with one another. The brand partnered with eight user-generated content (UGC) designers from the Roblox community to re-create 30 virtual fashion items from Tommy Hilfiger in both 2D and 3D for use in the...
Brazilian Brand Launches Sorona-Based Activewear Capsule

Dubbed Live Bio, the collection that launched this month is crafted from Sorona, a partially bio-based polymer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Optimizing Patchwork in Design and Production

Some ideas are timeless and never get old. This goes for designs and treatments in denim as well. No doubt that patchwork is one of them. In fact, the industry sees the look reappear time and again in almost all trend reports, catwalks and collections of major brands. While patchwork has an eye-catching appearance, it can actually be difficult to produce. In the beginning, it was based on an idea to gather parts of used garments for a collage effect. Afterward, companies started to create their own patchwork by washing the fabrics in different tones, then cutting and combining in order...
Authentic Brands Group Partners With JD Group to Sell Reebok in 2,850 Stores

As 2022 gets closer, the strategy for Reebok’s revival is slowly coming into focus. Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the retail and marketing powerhouse that acquired Reebok from Adidas earlier this year, has announced a partnership with JD Group to distribute Reebok across thousands of stores in North America and Europe. Under the non-exclusive agreement, Reebok apparel and footwear will be available in more than 2,850 stores owned by JD, including JD, Finish Line, DTLR, Shoe Palace, Size?, Sprinter and SportZone as well as their associated e-commerce platforms. The new partnership is the latest detail to emerge regarding strategies for Reebok under ABG,...
Retail Intel: Sneaker and Streetwear Boutique Portal Debuts at Mohegan Sun + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 21, 2021: A new sneaker and streetwear boutique has opened at the Mohegan Sun resort and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. Called “Portal,” the retailer describes its vision on its website as such: “Fashion provides us with a way to stand out – on our own terms. Established on a reverence for sneaker and streetwear culture – our mission is to share this passion through contextual storytelling and experiential access to curated collections from the creators that shape...
Glamour night for Bosnia migrants presenting fashion brand

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — For an evening, some migrants in Bosnia were able to escape the hardship of their everyday lives for the glamour of fashion world. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
Boredom is one of the '100 Things We've Lost to the Internet'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to author Pamela Paul, editor of The New York Times Book Review, about her book: 100 Things We've Lost to the Internet. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. We're nearing the end of the year that Facebook became Meta. That's...
