Cape JROTC cadets help Dewey Lions at Breakfast with Santa

Southlake children made the “Nice” list again this year and received a special visit from Jolly Old Saint Nicholas!. The Southlake Community Services Department hosted the annual Breakfast with Santa at The Marq Southlake on Saturday, December 4. Families enjoyed a morning filled with delicious breakfast goods, a photo op with the Big Man himself, and created their holiday stockings. Generous sponsorships from Ethan Allen, Mornings with Mommy, Mangos and Community Med Urgent Care made the program extra special for participants. Corner Bakery and Devivo Brothers were our delicious food vendors. Mrs. Claus made a special appearance as she visited families during breakfast time. The world-class facility was decorated for the holidays to make Mr. and Mrs. Claus feel extra welcomed.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO