Huawei P50 Pocket tipped to feature Kirin 9000 & 66W charging

By News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Huawei announced that the company is going to launch a new foldable phone in China on the 23rd of December. It is named the Huawei P50 Pocket, and unlike the Mate X2, which is a horizontally foldable phone, the P50 Pocket is a clamshell foldable phone, similar to...

The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Forget the Galaxy S22, I’m excited about a different Samsung phone

This year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra took the crown of the best overall flagship on the market. Despite coming out months after the Galaxy S21 Ultra, devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Pixel 6 Pro failed to be as good of an all-rounder as Samsung’s top dog. But perhaps a more interesting Galaxy phone than the S21 Ultra in 2021 was the Galaxy A52, Samsung’s star player in its mid-range lineup.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Huawei announces P50 Pocket foldable flip phone will be unveiled on December 23rd

Huawei announced today on Weibo (via Pandaily) that its new flagship product launch winter conference will take place on December 23rd. On that date, the company said that it will announce the Huawei P50 Pocket which is believed to be a foldable phone that shuts vertically like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Motorola Razr.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Huawei P50 Pocket official teasers surface ahead of launch

The Huawei P50 Pocket is real. It’s only a matter of time before the Chinese mobile OEM officially introduce its newest foldable phone offering. There is the Huawei Mate X series from before but this time, we’re expecting a foldable clamshell phone. The device is set to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip line. It seems the South Korean tech giant is getting a number of competitors. The OPPO Find N was recently introduced to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Huawei clamshell phone will compete with the Galaxy Z Flip.
CELL PHONES
#P50#Android#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Smart Phone#Kirin 9000 66w#The Huawei P50 Pocket#The P50 Pocket#Motorola#Sony#Gold Silver#Tags Huawei#Droidholic
technave.com

Huawei Mate V could have P50 series camera module and shallower crease

As a relatively new product, there's a lot that manufacturers can improve in foldable devices. Design can always be improved, but for the form factor, we mostly see three types these days. For Huawei, its next foldable device will fold vertically. According to Ice Universe, there's a new leak that...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

First Huawei P50 Pocket Renders Show The Company's Upcoming Foldable Phone

The Huawei P50 Pocket is right around the corner, and its renders have just surfaced. The device will become official on December 23, that is something Huawei confirmed recently. The company didn’t confirm this is its upcoming clamshell foldable, but it almost certainly is. First Huawei P50 Pocket renders...
CELL PHONES
geekculture.co

Exclusive Hands-On With Huawei P50 Pro And Its 100x Zoom Dual-Matrix Camera

Right out of the box, there are two things about the Huawei P50 Pro that just demand attention. The first is the shiny, glossy, mirrored back that exudes charm and prestige, and the true-form dual-matrix camera that is clearly the star of the show. With a 64MP periscope telephoto camera boasting a 100-degree ultra-wide angle front camera and up to 100x zoom range, this is a smartphone camera that one can spend hours having fun with.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

This is the Huawei P50 Pocket foldable in all its golden glory

The Huawei P50 Pocket is all set to go official on Dec. 23 in China. The Chinese manufacturer ventured into the foldable segment back in 2019. The Mate X and Mate Xs foldable phones sported an outward folding design. The Mate X2, which debuted last year, came with an inward folding design. The upcoming P50 Pocket will be debuting as the company’s first flip phone with a foldable display. Here is a look at the official images that showcase the P50 Pocket foldable in all its golden glory.
CELL PHONES
droidholic.com

Dimensity 8000 to power the Realme GT Neo 3 & Redmi K50 series

A month ago, MediaTek unveiled its flagship Dimensity 9000 SOC with the ARM v9 architecture. As we have seen so far via the benchmarks, this SOC is pretty similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance (or even better in some scenarios). Now, of course, not every company will opt for this chip for their high-end devices, and this is something we saw this year as well with the Snapdragon 888/888+ where a lot of companies went for the Snapdragon 870 for their high-end phones. The reason is simple, and that’s the price of these high-end chipsets. To keep the price of the flagship phones lower, many companies preferred to go for a less powerful Snapdragon 870 SOC, which in turn offers a more balanced experience than the 888 or 888+.
CELL PHONES

