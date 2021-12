Don’t forget to sign up to get the free newsletter version of Max Q delivered to your inbox. SpaceX breaks a reusability record and records its first two-launch day. SpaceX launched another batch of its Starling satellites from its launch facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday morning, then followed that up with a launch of a Turkish communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Florida late that night. This marks the first time that SpaceX has launched twice in one day, and the Starlink mission also included the eleventh flight and landing for its Falcon 9 booster, besting a re-use record for SpaceX’s launch system.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO