Bladine: Holidays filled with uncertainty

 5 days ago

Pandemic-related numbers are mind-numbing, even as they help us make better decisions. Behind the numbers, real people continue to suffer and die from the COVID-19 virus. Here are some disquieting statistics to mull over while preparing for family — and multi-family — holiday celebrations:. Two-thirds of Oregonians...

erienewsnow.com

ICU Beds Filling Up Ahead of the Holidays

With Christmas just ten days away, hospitals are concerned that we could see surge before we even gather with family or friends especially with ICU beds already filling up. Around this time last year, Erie was celebrating a major milestone in the fight against Covid-19. "I'll never forget the day the vaccines arrived and we subsequently started administering them", said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.
ERIE, PA
redlakenationnews.com

Vaccinations urged ahead of holidays as COVID-19 fills Minnesota hospitals

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday urged more COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the holidays to confront a pandemic wave that is pushing hospitals beyond capacity and causing more infection in schools and communities. State leaders acknowledged that vaccination appointments are becoming scarce, partly because of a shortage of health care providers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Omicron set to massively overwhelm hospitals still reeling from Delta

The Omicron variant is on track to eclipse the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations seen in September in Oregon during the Delta variant surge. Hospitals are still overwhelmed and unprepared for such a massive increase, state health officials announced on Friday. The state is urging vaccinated people to get booster shots,...
HEALTH SERVICES
State
Oregon State
KWTX

COVID testing sites fill up ahead of holiday weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - YesNoCOVID, a free rapid testing site set up outside the Richland Mall in Waco is seeing an increase in patients looking for COVID tests ahead of the holiday weekend. Raven Drake is the site manager there and says, “We’ve had a drastic increase in patients close...
WACO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Common Sense#Oregonians#Omicron#Covid
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Omicron Variant Surges Across North Texas But Hospitalizations Remain Flat

North Texas hospitals are bracing for a possible rise in COVID-19 patients as the omicron variant spreads and families get together for Christmas. Omicron already accounts for 94% of new cases in Texas, experts say. Tarrant County public health director Dr. Vinny Taneja said families should be cautious about mixing...
TEXAS STATE
Occupational Health Safety

ASSP Sees Uncertainty in Workplace Fatalities

The ASSP is concerned about the uncertainty it perceives in newly released facility data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Statistics. The BLS reported that 4,764 fatal work injuries occurred in 2020, a 10.7 percent decrease from the previous year’s total of 5,333 and the fewest on-the-job deaths since 2013, according to a press release. However, fatal occupational illnesses, such as COVID-19 and work-related cancers, are “out of scope” for this report precipitated by an acute injury. Since many people worked from home in 2020, they were not exposed to hazards that may still exist at their workplaces upon their eventual return.
HEALTH
KTLA

Omicron infections lead to fewer hospitalizations, studies suggest

Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbia Daily Herald

‘We remain prepared’: COVID-19 infections see slight uptick prior to holiday in Maury County

As the nation faces a new variant, transmission of the coronavirus has seen a slight increase in cases at Maury County Public Schools and the wider community. Maury County Public Schools Director of Communications Jack Cobb said that the school district, responsible for more than 12,000 students, will continue to enforce its efforts to prevent the spread of illness when students return in January.  ...
MAURY COUNTY, TN

