Man shot dead in west Belfast

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was found shot to death on the street in Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon, and another man was found shot and wounded a block away. At 2:21 p.m., police were called for a gunshot victim in the road at 5th Avenue and Colfax Street. They found the 20-year-old man lying at the corner of 500 Colfax St. with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Romell Brown. After securing the crime scene, Gary police received a call that another gunshot victim was lying in the street a block away in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. Officers found this man, 33, had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was stabilized.

GARY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO