Public Safety

Man shot dead in west Belfast

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have launched a murder inquiry. A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west Belfast. Police are currently at the scene of the shooting...

www.shropshirestar.com

#Shooting#Murder#Sdlp West Belfast#St James
