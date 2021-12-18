ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nico stunner gives Barcelona late win over Elche as Borussia Dortmund suffer surprise loss - European round-up

Cover picture for the articleA stunning late goal from 19-year-old substitute Nico gave Barcelona three precious points as they beat Elche 3-2 at the Nou Camp in La Liga on Saturday. After two league games without a win and a humiliating 3-0 loss to Bayern that knocked them out of the Champions League in the...

