PREVIEW: Chiefs look to even score as they host Portland Saturday night

spokanechiefs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpokane, Wash. — Following an impressive 4-1 win Friday night, the Spokane Chiefs will take on the Portland Winterhawks for the fourth time in two weekends on Saturday night. The Chiefs dropped...

spokanechiefs.com

