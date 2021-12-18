bc-ebert adv-3 12-18

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A series premiering with two episodes Sunday on Paramount+. The first episode also will air Sunday on Paramount Network. (NOTE: This review is embargoed until 2 a.m. CST Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.) "Some call it the American desert, others the Great Plains, but those phrases were invented by professors...

Slate

What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in Being the Ricardos

With Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin returns to one of his two natural habitats, the television studio. (The other is the courtroom, where he spent his previous movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7.) The film looks at one turbulent week in the life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), the real-life couple who were the creators and stars of what was by far America’s most popular television program, I Love Lucy.
Janesville Gazette

BC-hirsch 12/18/21

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- SUMMARIES. "THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS": Victoria is surprised when Billy agrees to send the kids to boarding school. Chance admits to Devon he is pretending to be all right. Abby is thrilled when Christine announces the group that was holding Chance has been captured. Abby realizes Chance is putting up an "I am OK " front. Nikki fakes an emergency to have Victor and Nick meet. The father and son admit they are too much alike yet too different to get along. They hug and decide to work as a team. With her mother on the mend, Chelsea returns to Genoa City. She apologizes to those she wronged: Rey, Sharon, etc., who accept her apology. Adam and Chelsea agree the only thing they desire is Connor's happiness. Spending time with his parents, it is obvious he wants them to reconcile. Chloe is thrilled when Chelsea agrees to return to work. Billy and Lily continue their plan to destroy Adam. Noah admits to Mariah he has issues in London but does not reveal what happened.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
ComicBook

William Shatner Involved in Bad Car Accident in LA

William Shatner was reportedly involved in a nasty-looking car crash in Los Angeles today. While no one was injured, it appears that both his car -- a Mercedes SUV -- and the sedan he collided with sustained significant cosmetic damage. TMZ, who first reported the accident, have some pretty dramatic photos, along with a description of the aftermath, in which Shatner made his way over to the other car to check on the driver, and cleared the street of debris. Neither of the drivers was visibly injured and no one was taken to the hospital, according to the report.
Deadline

‘Five Point’ U.S. Marshal Drama From ‘FBI’ Co-Creator Craig Turk In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is back in business with Craig Turk. The network is developing Five Point, a drama from the FBI co-creator and Muse Entertainment. In Five Point, co-written by Turk and up-and-coming young writer Ryan Hooper, when a legendary U.S. marshal goes missing, his committed daughter steps in as head of the service’s most elite team, tackling the toughest law-enforcement assignments across the country while investigating her father’s disappearance and wrestling with a family legacy more complicated than she ever imagined. Turk executive produces, with Hooper serving as co-executive producer. Turk co-created with Dick Wolf, wrote the pilot script and served as executive...
UPI News

Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Dune and Two Weeks Notice actress Alicia Witt has confirmed her parents Robert and Diane were found dead in their Massachusetts home this week. The New York Post reported that autopsies are expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death for Robert, 87, and Diane, 75.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Went To the ‘Tombstone’ Set Just To Watch Val Kilmer Work

When Tombstone came out in 1993, it blew audiences away. The cast included greats like Kurt Russell, Sam Elliott, and Bill Paxton. On top of that, it was a great retelling of the legend of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. However, Val Kilmer was the real star of the film. His portrayal of Doc Holliday is nothing short of iconic. Even now, almost thirty years later, fans are raving about Kilmer’s outstanding performance.
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym’s Role on Show Gave Her a Crash Course on NYC

Learning a new city can certainly be a daunting experience. Especially if that city is the Big Apple itself, New York City. But, as one FBI star recently learned, filming the popular CBS series takes the cast on so many locations, anyone can soon learn all of the ins-and-outs that they need in order to navigate the bustling metropolis. And, says Missy Peregrym, the actress who portrays FBI’s Maggie Bell, this is how she learned her way around the massive city.
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
IndieWire

‘Being the Ricardos’: Creating the Behind-the-Scenes Life of Lucy and Desi

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, for this edition we look at how costume designer Susan Lyall, production designer Jon Hutman, and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth re-imagined the private and backstage life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos.” For Jon Hutman, the production designer who built the original “The West Wing” sets, the focus of his latest collaboration with Aaron Sorkin was familiar territory. “What...
Janesville Gazette

Enjoy the Music of the Holiday on the Scientology Network

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Church of Scientology wishes everyone happy holidays with a series of classic Christmas songs performed by award-winning artists. To celebrate the holidays, the Scientology Network presents holiday favorites — an eclectic mix of genres, from pop to jazz, rock ’n roll to swing, and Latin, soul and classical music.
