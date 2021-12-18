bc-ebert adv-3 12-18

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- SUMMARIES. "THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS": Victoria is surprised when Billy agrees to send the kids to boarding school. Chance admits to Devon he is pretending to be all right. Abby is thrilled when Christine announces the group that was holding Chance has been captured. Abby realizes Chance is putting up an "I am OK " front. Nikki fakes an emergency to have Victor and Nick meet. The father and son admit they are too much alike yet too different to get along. They hug and decide to work as a team. With her mother on the mend, Chelsea returns to Genoa City. She apologizes to those she wronged: Rey, Sharon, etc., who accept her apology. Adam and Chelsea agree the only thing they desire is Connor's happiness. Spending time with his parents, it is obvious he wants them to reconcile. Chloe is thrilled when Chelsea agrees to return to work. Billy and Lily continue their plan to destroy Adam. Noah admits to Mariah he has issues in London but does not reveal what happened.

