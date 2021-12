Spotify has updated its Fire TV app with the ability to display full-screen lyrics that move in sync with the playing song, like a Karaoke machine, as spotted by a Reddit user. When playing a song with available lyrics, a new button appears in the lower right corner of the screen labeled “Show Lyrics.” Selecting it switches to the full-screen view shown above with lyrics being highlighted and scrolling up as the song progresses. The background color of the lyric screen changes color to match a dominant color found in the album art of the song that is currently playing. If you’ve been using Alexa to play your Spotify tunes on your Fire TV, perhaps give the actual Spotify app a try if the new lyric feature sounds appealing. A tip is to leave the app by pressing the HOME button on your remote and then press the PLAY button to resume your music in the background. This allows you to use other apps or browse content while music from the Spotify app continues to play.

