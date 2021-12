A desperate search has been launched for an 11-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off from his home in Camberwell overnight. Corde was last seen at his home on Grove Park at around 1am on Wednesday.He is described as a 4ft 6in tall Black boy of small build, and was thought to be wearing a dark blue hoodie with ‘GAP’ written in yellow letters and Nike trainers.A spokesman for Met Police said: “Corde is believed to have wandered off from his home address.“His family and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.”Police have also said he is a fan of trains and may be on or around London’s transport services.Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 972/22DEC. Read More Man charged with robbery of Olympian Mark Cavendish at homeDeath of missing nurse Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’, say policeDeath of nursing assistant Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO