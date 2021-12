From what to wear and what to drink, this is how best to behave at the office party. And no, you shouldn't be dropping your trousers by the photocopier... The office Christmas party is fraught with potential problems — and tinsel. Once a year, we deck the halls with our deskmates, shut down our computers and bring out the drinks. Deadlines are forgotten, documents are hidden and we put on such a spread that spreadsheets couldn’t be further from our minds. It should be fun; it rarely is.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO