More Illegal Aliens Arrested in Laredo Stash House

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of Air and Marine Operations - Laredo Air Branch and Webb County Constable Precinct 2 deputies, discovered a stash house and apprehended multiple illegal aliens several blocks away from Zachary Elementary School.

The incident occurred on Dec. 15, when law enforcement officers responded to suspicious activity at a residence in south Laredo. Once law enforcement officers arrived at the residence, they discovered 13 illegals that were temporarily housed inside. All were from the countries of Honduras and Mexico, including one unaccompanied child. All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.

Name lrtstasha.jpg Copyright

Stash houses are a threat to national security and a threat to the people in our communities not only due to the criminal activity they are linked to but also because of the lack of sanitary conditions which can foster a breeding ground for illnesses or other communicable diseases.

Help us and our law enforcement partners take a stand against these criminal organizations and their dangerous acts by reporting suspicious activity in our neighborhoods to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.