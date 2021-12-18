ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'The future of golf is exciting:' Ian Poulter brought his son, Joshua, to the PNC Championship on Saturday to watch Team Woods

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1du4oj_0dQhMh9O00
Adam Schupak/Golfweek

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not every day that a PGA Tour pro shows up to a tournament he isn’t competing in to watch another pro play. But that’s what Ian Poulter, winner of 17 professional tournaments including three Tour titles, did on Saturday.

The resident of nearby Lake Nona Golf Club brought his son, Joshua, to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club for one reason and one reason only: to let Joshua get a close-up look at Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. Apparently, Charlie was the bigger draw for young Joshua.

“A joy to meet Charlie Woods this morning at the PNC Championship,” Poulter tweeted. “Joshua has followed him with interest and looks up to Charlie just like we look up to Tiger Woods. This picture fills me with joy seeing our next generation grow to love this game. The future of golf is exciting.”

The Poulters showed up at the course in time to see Team Woods warm up on the range for the first round of the team event. Ian shot a video of Tiger’s swing on his phone and waited for the right moment to say hello and give him a bro hug.

PNC: Tiger Woods, Charlie gallery | PNC photo gallery | How to watch

Father and son also walked the first three holes of the round watching Tiger and Charlie, and Justin and Mike Thomas from inside the ropes before ducking out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMrzw_0dQhMh9O00

Cool to see Poulter making the effort to ensure his son could have a memorable experience with both Tiger and Charlie. In short, another example of game respect game.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Wore Dior’s ‘Lucky’ Red Sneakers to Cheer Him on at PNC Tournament

It was a family affair for Tiger Woods at his latest tournament. On Saturday the pro golfer played in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., with his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods. The annual two-day exhibition event pairs pro golfers with their family members. Tiger’s girlfriend, Erica Herman, also attended as well as his 14-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis. To kick off the tournament on Saturday, Herman donned a simple black look. She paired a black tank top with black Capri-length pants. She added a red baseball cap and simple jewelry to her ensemble and finished off the look with red and white high-top...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Woods
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ eye-catching warmup move, explained

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help raise your golf IQ and play smarter, better golf. Back in 2015, long before before a couple of back surgeries and car crash-induced leg injuries almost ended his...
GOLF
Footwear News

Tiger Woods Makes Return to Golf With Mini-Me Son Charlie By His Side and Wins $80,000 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is back. The golf legend, who sustained severe injuries in a single-car crash last February, returned to the course this weekend in his first tournament since recovering. With his 12-year-old son, Charlie, by his side, he hit the course at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., which pairs PGA players with family members. The duo, who came in second place, dressed in red shirts for the final day (Woods’ trademark) on Sunday, with the 45-year-old father of two wearing Nike, black pants and black golf shoes. While the PGA champ donned black Nike golf shoes, Charlie laced up a pair...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Pga Tour#Ritz Carlton Golf Club#Adamschupak
GolfWRX

How much each player won at the 2021 PNC Championship

John Daly and Johny Daly II ended a hugely entertaining weekend at the PNC Championship on top, with the team earning $200k for their impressive work in Florida. The duo saw off Team Woods, who thrilled golf fans for two days, with the returning Tiger and son, Charlie, finishing the event in solo-second place to take home $80k in prize money.
GOLF
atlantanews.net

Golf fans gobsmacked by Tiger Woods prodigy son

Golf fans have reacted to the exploits of child prodigy Charlie Woods as he teamed up alongside father Tiger at the PNC Championship. The father-son duo impressed at the event in Orlando, Florida, as they rattled off 11 birdies together in the event eventually won by John Daly and his son, John Daly II.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf.com

Two soul-stirring moments defined Tiger and Charlie Woods’ week at the PNC

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday morning at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, the announcer began the most-anticipated first-tee introduction of the entire golf season. “From Jupiter Island …” he began. Tiger Woods turned away from the crowd. He was dressed in a peach Nike shirt, black pants and...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Charlie Woods has a piece of gear most pros don’t possess

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Armed with a bevy of shots in his arsenal, impressive speed and pro-level swagger, it’s easy to forget Charlie Woods is just 12 years old, which technically doesn’t even make him old enough to see a PG-13 movie. Woods may have to wait another year to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the barrier to entry to wield custom TaylorMade gear isn’t as hard and fast.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy, Matthew Wolff and company star in TaylorMade's silly spoof of 'A Christmas Story'

The best holiday card every year isn’t from your family, it’s from the folks at TaylorMade. And they sure went above and beyond this holiday season. The golf equipment manufacturing company got six of its star players – Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson – to do a spoof of the famous “triple dog dare” scene from A Christmas Story.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twilight 9 podcast: After watching the PNC Championship, do you think Tiger Woods will win on the PGA Tour again?

This week on the show, it’s once again all about Tiger Woods. Well, and Charlie. Team Woods was electric at the PNC Championship over the weekend, at one point making 11 straight birdies on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. They would finish second behind Team Daly by two shots, but there’s a lot to like about what we saw from Tiger in Orlando.
GOLF
Golf.com

No family anywhere is the same. That’s what makes the PNC so unique (and great)

ORLANDO — If the PNC Championship that wrapped up here teaches us anything, it’s that families, like putting strokes, do not come pre-packaged, one-size-fits-all. Consider the winners here, the John Dalys, the original and his namesake son. Nobody is confusing them with Davis Love III (aka Trip) and Davis Love IV (aka Dru), despite the shared affinity for country music and camper living and their success in this fathers-and-sons-and-others event.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy