Whenever the conversation turns to big whitetails, the magnificent native bucks of the Hindes Ranch in South Texas always come to mind. Their bucks have won contests and graced the covers of numerous regional and national publications from Sports Afield to Texas Wildlife magazine for many years. Located within the brush country of Atascosa and Frio county, the ranch’s rich soils, great genetics, and stellar stewardship practices have continuously produced some of Texas’ finest whitetail bucks for decades. Over the past half century, the Hindes Ranch has been the foundation where so much whitetail management, whitetail photography, and whitetail hunting history has been written.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO