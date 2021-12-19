ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana St. wins first semifinal since '84, beats SDSU 31-17

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rKMB_0dQhMDri00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7pI0_0dQhMDri00

Montana State freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott accounted for four touchdowns to send the Bobcats to their first title game in 38 years with a 31-17 win over South Dakota State in a Football Championship Series semifinal game on Saturday.

Montana State (12-2) will make its first national championship appearance since 1984, facing North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8. The Bison beat James Madison 20-14 on Friday night.

Mellott was 10-of-15 passing for 233 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He added 155 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

“He's a great player, runs the ball hard,” South Dakota State linebacker Logan Backhaus said. “He makes the right reads and doesn't make mistakes.”

The Bobcats scored first when Mellott hit Nate Stewart for a 64-yard score, but South Dakota State (11-4) bounced back to take a 14-10 lead when Pierre Strong Jr. rambled 44 yards for a touchdown and Chris Oladokun connected with Jadon Janke from the 13 for the lead.

Mellott ran for a 4-yard touchdown before SDSU's Cole Frahm kicked a 51-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 going into halftime.

Mellott became the Bobcats main ball carrier when Isaiah Ifanse was ruled out due to injury.

“We knew that our best running back was out,” Mellott said. “It was just being detailed and that's what got us through it.”

MSU’s defense was riddled by Oladokun throughout the first half, but they held the Jackrabbits scoreless in the second. Mellott scored on a 3-yard plunge in the third quarter and found Lance McCutcheon from the 17 to cap the scoring with just over ten minutes to play.

Freshman Simeon Woodard intercepted Oladokun in the fourth quarter and MSU stopped the Jackrabbits twice on fourth down to finish the game.

“They made more plays than we did,” South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said." They deserve to win that football game, so congrats to them.

Oladokun was 23-of-35 passing for 315 yards with a touchdown pass and interception. Strong finished with 94 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Mellott, nicknamed “Touchdown Tommy”, was named the starting quarterback after the final regular season game. He has accounted for 11 touchdowns in MSU’s three playoff games.

“That's a tough kid right there,” Bobcats defensive end Daniel Hardy said. “Stepping up when his number was called and getting the job done. Not just getting the job done. Tommy's been balling.”

Montana State also played their first semifinal game at home since 1984, the same year the Bobcats went on to beat Louisiana Tech 19-6 in the championship game.

———

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
South Dakota State
State
Texas State
Frisco, TX
College Sports
Frisco, TX
Football
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
City
Frisco, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy