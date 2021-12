Move over Spider-Man, you're not the only one poised to crack open the multiverse! The first extended look at "Everything Everywhere All At Once" recently dropped and it might just be the best trailer of 2021. While it may not have given too much away about the actual plot, the trailer left us with plenty to be excited for, not the least of which is that the movie stars the amazing Michelle Yeoh. From the duo that brought us "Swiss Army Man," "Everything Everywhere All At Once" looks to be another wacky and wonderful ride. Plus, the trailer unfolded with David Bowie's "Time" prominently featured! Aside from the fact that we're all looking forward to it, what do we know about the film thus far?

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO