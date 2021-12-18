Taiwan voters align with all government positions in referendum

Taiwan said Tuesday it has lodged a protest with South Korea after a conference invitation to one of the island's ministers was rescinded over "cross-Strait issues". The term, which refers to the Taiwan Strait, is commonly used in diplomacy to describe relations between Taipei and Beijing, which considers the island its territory -- to be taken one day, by force if necessary. Taiwan's digital minister Audrey Tang was set to speak at a conference in the South Korean capital on December 16, but the island's foreign ministry said that was cancelled with the organisers citing "various aspects of cross-Strait issues". "The foreign ministry has summoned the South Korean acting representative to Taipei to express our strong dissatisfaction over the impolite action," said spokeswoman Joanne Ou.

