ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Taiwan voters align with all government positions in referendum

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwanese voters aligned with the position of President Tsai Ing-wen’s government on four issues in a weekend referendum, a win for the leader ahead of elections next year. More than 50% voters said “no” to reimposing a ban on imports of pork containing trace amounts of ractopamine, a feed additive used...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
CleanTechnica

Taiwan’s Voters Reject Nuclear Power Expansion, But It Really Isn’t Needed To Clean Up The Air

Air pollution has long been a major issue in Taiwan. When I was there in 2004, it was generally a good idea to avoid putting your hands on things and avoid leaning on walls outdoors if wearing white. Failure to do that could mean you’d get black soot on your face or dark stains on your clothes. The burning of coal for power and steel production, along with other dirty plastic production processes, was responsible for much of this.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
drgnews.com

USMEF: Voters uphold Taiwan’s ractopamine policy for pork

A proposal to restore Taiwan’s import ban on pork products containing ractopamine residues failed to pass over the weekend (Dec. 18, 2021). The ban was lifted in January of this year, when Taiwan began recognizing maximum residue limits (MRLs) for ractopamine. President Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party urged a “no” vote on the referendum, while the main opposition party (the Chinese Nationalist Party or KMT) aggressively campaigned in favor of restoring the ractopamine ban.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

World powers on Monday condemned Hong's Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory. It imposed a national security law in the former British colony that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office.
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan pork, LNG referendums fail on low turnout

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Two major referendums in Taiwan on whether to ban the import of pork containing leanness-enhancing additive and whether to resite a new LNG terminal both failed on Saturday as not enough voters showed up to validate the outcome. According to a vote count by the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
The Independent

Hong Kong's Lam in Beijing to report on 'patriots only' poll

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam was meeting with top leaders in Beijing on Wednesday to report to them on the territory’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to the ruling Chinese Communist Party could run as candidates.As expected, Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by party-backed politicians who beat out the dwindling number of moderates and independents.Leading figures in the pro-democracy opposition have been intimidated into silence, jailed or forced into exile. Just 20 of the seats were directly elected while 40 were filled by members of a Beijing-appointed committee...
POLITICS
AFP

Taiwan protests after South Korea disinvites minister from conference

Taiwan said Tuesday it has lodged a protest with South Korea after a conference invitation to one of the island's ministers was rescinded over "cross-Strait issues". The term, which refers to the Taiwan Strait, is commonly used in diplomacy to describe relations between Taipei and Beijing, which considers the island its territory -- to be taken one day, by force if necessary. Taiwan's digital minister Audrey Tang was set to speak at a conference in the South Korean capital on December 16, but the island's foreign ministry said that was cancelled with the organisers citing "various aspects of cross-Strait issues". "The foreign ministry has summoned the South Korean acting representative to Taipei to express our strong dissatisfaction over the impolite action," said spokeswoman Joanne Ou.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Economy#Nuclear Power#Election Commission#Taiwanese#The Communist Party#Trans Pacific Partnership#Cptpp
Fox News

DeSantis vows to take on communist China: 'Not a vehicle that we want to be entangled with'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to take on communist China, saying the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not something that his state wants to be involved with. The Sunshine State Republican issued a press release on Monday regarding the meeting he held with the Florida State Board of Administration (SBA) members putting "woke corporations" and state investments in Chinese companies under the microscope.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Taiwan's 'SEALs' would be on the frontline of a war with China. Here's how they'd try to hold off an invasion.

China has ramped up its pressure on Taiwan, vowing to reabsorb what it views as a breakaway province. If China did invade, Taiwan would be facing a technologically and numerically superior military. Taiwan's special-operations units, especially the 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion, would be on the frontline. The Chinese military ramped...
MILITARY
101 WIXX

Biden aide Sullivan says U.S., Israel need joint strategy amid Iran diplomacy

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The United States and Israel are at a “critical juncture” on various security issues and should develop a joint strategy, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a Jerusalem visit on Wednesday. Bennett’s office, which issued video of...
WORLD
AFP

Xi hails 'successful' Hong Kong vote in meeting with Carrie Lam

Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly endorsed Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday, saying the former British colony had transformed "from chaos to order" since a controversial security law was imposed last year, the city's media reported. China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago, introducing a national security law that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office. The first public vote under this new order was held on Sunday for the city's legislature, with a historic low turnout recorded. Despite only 30 percent of the electorate casting ballots, Lam was backed by the central government on a three-day visit to Beijing this week.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Final results of New Caledonia referendum shows most voters stayed away

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Final results of an independence referendum in the French territory of New Caledonia show almost two-thirds of voters abstained or returned blank or null ballots, after a call for a boycott by supporters of independence. The referendum result showed 96.5% of those who did vote...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy