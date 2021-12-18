ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam Labs New Experiment Introduces Store Hubs

By Adam Alvernaz
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve is constantly working to make the steam experience much better and easier to use. With more and more updates bringing the platform to the modern age of online shopping, Steam is also rethinking the store layout. For a long time, the Steam store has been a hub of all pc...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: All Nexus Collectibles

While the Halo Infinite campaign has many challenging Collectibles to obtain during its missions, the Nexus facility is a moment of respite for completionists, as it only has two Audio Logs. However, that doesn’t mean the mission itself is easy to complete. Master Chief and The Weapon must fight through the formidable Banished defenses to uncover the secrets of the Nexus. The area is crawling with Grunts, Jackals, and Elites. Those playing Legendary difficulty need to ensure they have sufficient cover when battling enemies. After making it through the Nexus, Halo Infinite players will enter a large Forerunner room where they can find the mission’s two Collectibles.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

10 Chambers Launching New GTFO Merchandise

The increasingly popular horror shooter GTFO from 10 Chambers is finally rocking out with some style. Starting now, anyone can visit the new GTFO merchandise website to purchase a variety of items based on the video game. In addition to the store, there is also a 25% special discount on Steam happening right now in celebration of the game’s fresh merch.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Battlefield 2042 Hosts a Free Weekend Less Than a Month After Release

Heralded as the Cyberpunk 2077 of Battlefield games, Battlefield 2042 has been off to an extremely rocky start with no end in sight. Its Steam reviews are abysmal, player counts have dropped to far below previous installments during the same period, and EA has been unusually quiet though at least adamant about sending out bug fixes for the game. While I enjoyed the beta quite thoroughly, I was surprised at the reception to the full release and chose to abstain from purchasing (which come to think of it was probably the best choice). If the game couldn’t be in any worse of a state though, Battlefield 2042 is now hosting a free weekend over on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Steam's latest experiment makes category pages a lot better

Valve have launched another Steam Labs Experiment, this time focused on "Store Hubs". If you join Steam Labs Experiment 13, Steam's category and tag pages will be updated to more clearly highlight personalised game recommendedations with richer information about each game. You can join the experiment by hitting this link...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Blog#The Modern Age#The Steam Store#Steam Labs Store Hubs#The Steam Labs Experiment
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.12.1.0 Patch Notes

Minecraft Dungeons has today launched update 1.12.1.0 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This is a very uneventful update, introducing just two patch notes to the game (with one being Steam-specific!). As such, you shouldn’t expect either the download size to be large or anything to be changed. With that being said, one of the notes involves achievements not unlocking, so those of you who enjoy achievement hunting out there can rest easy knowing that your achievements should unlock just fine now. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Minecraft Dungeons in its 1.12.1.0 update!
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Russian developer leaks the Steam Deck's out-of-box-experience

The Steam Deck has been making its way into the hands of developers for a few months now, and details of their experiences with the unit have been scant. Mostly we've seen developers sharing gameplay of their titles on the deck, and it's all been very promising. However, we rarely get any interesting intel from these posts, but sometimes something new slips through.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Roland Reveals First-of-its-Kind Retail Experience with New “Roland Store”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021-- Roland is proud to announce an expanded “Roland Store” experience at select retailers in the U.S. and globally. Roland developed a new technology for the stores, branded “Audience Specific Experience ASX,” that controls the lighting, video and audio in the spaces and can be altered by the press of a button to match the environment to the taste of individual customers. Roland debuted the technology in 2020 and currently operates ten of the new store formats globally, with expansion into new markets planned for 2022. With retail rebounding, and 45% of consumers in the U.S. reporting that they will look for gifts in-store, and the all-important Gen Z cohort increasing their in-store time this holiday season, crafting unique shopping experiences has never been more relevant. As retailers continue to compete with e-commerce sites, Roland knows this experience will help them continue to build relationships with consumers on the store floor. The new Roland store-in-stores offer full-time Roland product experts, hands-on demonstrations, and access to the full Roland and BOSS catalog of products. They also showcase how Roland and BOSS products can help consumers learn about, create, and perform music.
RETAIL
PC Gamer

Steam's new Store Hubs make browsing for games a whole lot more pleasant

Remember those "experiments" that Steam Labs is conducting? It's been awhile since we last talked about them, but it was basically a beta testing system for new features on Steam that users could opt into or not, depending on their interest in whatever's being offered. Most of the new features are for making the great mass of games on Steam more manageable, through better recommendations or more flexible ways to browse.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thenerdstash.com

Tencent Buys Back 4 Blood Developer Turtle Rock Studios

Tencent, the Chinese video game juggernaut, has bought Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios for an undisclosed sum. The purchase comes just two months after the studio’s latest game was released. Tencent has gained a reputation within the industry of purchasing established western game studios. Arguably Tencent’s most...
BUSINESS
edm.com

Roland's New Retail Experience Lets You Control the Lighting, Audio and Video In-Store

While the in-person shopping experience has suffered greatly since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Roland is looking to change the way shoppers experience their products. The key to the legendary electronic music instrument manufacturer's experience is their aptly-named Audience Specific Experience (ASX), which allows the stores to...
RETAIL
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft Education Edition: How to Get Sodium

Sodium is an element on the periodic table of elements with the atomic number 11. It is used to create various compounds and items, including soap, underwater TNT, bleach, and ice bombs. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to make and get sodium in Minecraft Education Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: Can You Get the Requiem Revengeance Stance?

Halo Infinite is a game with a whole heap of customization. From an array of esports supporting skins in the shop to the huge array of cosmetics you can get from the battle pass to the extra cosmetics you can score while playing the campaign, you have plenty of opportunities to make your spartan truly you! One way to do just that is through an array of stances, which are poses you can take at the end game victory screen to show off a bit of extra flair. One particular stance that’s been confusing for some though is the Requiem Revengeance stance. If you’re a bit confused on how to score this, well you aren’t the only one. In this guide, I’ll explain what’s going on with the Requiem Revengeance stance in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: How to Get a Dawn Stone

There are nine evolution stones you can collect and use to evolve your Pokemon. One of these stones is the Dawn Stone which you can use to evolve Kirlia into Gallade and Snorunt into Froslass. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Ubisoft Quartz: NFT Sales Are Off To A Slow Start

Ubisoft Quartz, the company’s new NFT service, sales appear to be off to a very slow start. Ubisoft Quartz launched on December 9, much to the chagrin of gamers and even those within the company. Almost two weeks later and Ubisoft Quartz appears to be off to a very...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: Where to Find the Catch Skull

There are a total of 12 Skulls in Halo Infinite, the iconic collectibles that once again return to the latest entry in the long-running FPS series. Among these collectibles is the Catch Skull, a Skull with a fun effect for anyone who needs a little more “Boom” around the Zeta Halo. The Skull is a bit out of the way, but nothing a guide like this can’t help with. This guide will explain where to find the Catch Skull in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Genshin Impact: How to Get the Omni-Ubiquity Net

The Omni-Ubiquity Net is a unique Gadget in Genshin Impact that players can use to capture the essence of small animals found out in the wild. Players can place these captured animals in their Serenitea Pot, a feature in Genshin Impact that functions as player housing. However, there are some animals that cannot be caught with the Omni-Ubiquity Net. To see whether or not a small creature’s essence is able to be captured, Genshin Impact fans can check the in-game Archive. The net is a Consumable item, meaning players will need to obtain more to continue their critter hunt.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Steam November 2021 top 20 new releases

Valve’s monthly list of the top 20 new releases on Steam is out covering the November releases. Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, and Forza Horizon 5 being on the list is unsurprising. They are some of the biggest releases of the year, and as we close out the year they will most probably appear in Game of the Year conversations. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story also made the list.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Fix Stuck in House of Reckoning

In the “House of Reckoning” mission of Halo Infinite, after dealing with firefight arenas to reach Escharum, a number of players reported that they end up being stuck in the level. Tortured by the repeated recording of “Marry had a little lamb” for hours, fans desperately tried to continue through the mission before it overtook their mind. However, it’s actually not so much a bug, but more of a bad game design (arguably). Here’s how you can escape from the — quoting Escharum — “looping, repeating forever” audio in Halo Infinite “House of Reckoning”.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Steam Awards 2021 Nominees Announced

Valve, the owner of the Steam platform has announced the nominees of Steam Awards 2021. Steam Awards is an annual event that picks the best game in each category based on the votes of Steam users. We are getting to the end of 2021 and it’s the season of awards and annual events. Steam Awards is one of the annual events in which fans pick the best game in each category and this year’s nominees are nicely picked.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy