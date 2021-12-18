ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Netherlands rolls out stricter lockdown measures as omicron spreads

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM — The Dutch government announced plans to enforce a stricter lockdown to stem a surge in coronavirus infections caused by the spread of the omicron variant. “Omicron spreads even quicker than we feared. That is why we have to act now, to prevent worse,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said...

