Adele leads the BRIT Award nominees

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave lead the nominations for the 2022 Brit Awards, it has been announced.Next year’s set of nominations includes the biggest number of women or female-fronted acts in over a decade, suggesting that the recent scrapping of gender-based awards categories has not negatively impacted representation.Among the female and female-fronted acts nominated this year are groups Little Mix, Wolf Alice and London Grammar, rappers Little Simz and Doja Cat, and singers Adele, Dua Lipa, Joy Crookes, Griff and Self Esteem.Grime, rap and hip-hop artists have also fared well in this year’s set of nominations, with...
