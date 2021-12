Major League Baseball is in the middle of its first work stoppage in 26 years. The owner-imposed lockout means that MLB players cannot be signed or traded, but baseball has still seen some changes on the coaching front. The New York Mets and Oakland Athletics both hired managers in December, becoming the last two teams to fill managerial vacancies. The Mets hired veteran Buck Showalter, while the A's turned to first-time manager Mark Kotsay.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO