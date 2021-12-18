The 7 Best Chest Freezers to Store Extra Frozen Food, According to Thousands of Reviews

5 of the Best Foods for the Environment, According to Farmers. Sustainability is no longer just a trendy buzzword tossed around by eco-conscious millennials—it's a way of life. Many shoppers keep environmentally-friendly options in mind as they browse grocery store shelves for products that cut back on waste and non-recyclable materials. But when it comes to the produce section, it may be difficult for an everyday consumer to discern which fruits, vegetables, and legumes have generated less of a carbon footprint before making their way into carts or baskets. For guidance, we chatted with a handful of farmers from California, the country's biggest producer of agriculture ($49 billion in cash receipts alone for 2020's output, to be exact), to get their expert take on the crops that require less water, less maintenance, and less replanting which, ultimately, make them much friendlier for the environment. Check out their top five recommendations below.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO