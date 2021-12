The concussion that hospitalized Teddy Bridgewater will sideline him for the Broncos’ Week 16 game. Vic Fangio confirmed Drew Lock will start against the Raiders. While the third-year coach said Bridgewater remains Denver’s starter when healthy, via 9News’ Mike Klis (on Twitter), Lock will make his first start since facing the Raiders in Week 17 of last season. The third-year passer has made multiple relief appearances this year but will be asked to start in what amounts to an elimination game for the Broncos.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO